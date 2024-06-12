Chael Sonnen’s Son Suggests ‘Cheating’ as Strategy to Defeat Anderson Silva in an Upcoming Boxing Match

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva will finally complete their trilogy fight by facing off against each other on July 15 in Brazil. Even though they have fought twice previously, ‘The Spider’ came out on top both times. Hence, fans are hoping things might go differently this time as Sonned does have the advantage of being a better striker. Still, if all else fails, the American fighter’s son recently came up with an interesting way for his father to beat the Brazilian.

Surprisingly, Chael Sonnen is quite confident in his ability to outbox Anderson Silva in the upcoming fight. During an open workout, he sat down to answer the questions from the media with his son, Thero Sonnen present in the room. Hilariously, when Thero was asked about his opinion on how his dad should go about the fight, he said,

“Use your power, oh oh oh, cheat.”

Chael Sonnen is very open about his steroid use, especially since retiring from professional sports. That’s what his son was hinting at when he said ‘cheat’. Well, Thero Sonnen seems to have inherited his father’s wit, and the reporters at the workout began laughing as soon as he started answering questions.

On the other hand, it seems like Silva won’t be Sonnen’s last opponent as he revealed whom he wants to get into the cage with next.

Chael Sonnen reveals who he will fight next after beating Anderson Silva

With Chael Sonnen’s confidence through the roof, he is already in talks about a potential opponent once he manages to best Anderson Silva. In fact, in an interview posted by MMA Fighting on X, Sonned even revealed the fighter he had in mind, saying,

“I’m gonna fight Anderson here and then I’m gonna go beat up Jorge Masvidal. That’s not much of a fight right….Fight involves resistance. There will be no resistance with Jorge Masvidal. Because he’s terrible.

“Fight involves resistance. There will be no resistance with Jorge Masvidal. Because he’s terrible.” Chael Sonnen is already looking at his next fight after Anderson Silva pic.twitter.com/7mNJYU1wRj — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 11, 2024

Chael Sonnen called out Jorge Masvidal for being terrible at boxing. This shows that the UFC analyst is all for playing mind games even before any fight confirmation. However, for now, he needs to focus on how to beat Anderson Silva since the latter has been very impressive in the boxing ring and is showing no signs of slowing down.