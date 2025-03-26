Justin Gaethje Praised by UFC Veteran for His ‘Honorable Move’ as Dustin Poirier Nears Retirement

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dustin Poirier (red gloves) shakes hands with Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Former interim champion Justin Gaethje has been heaped with praise by UFC alum, Chael Sonnen — in a touching tribute to Dustin Poirier ahead of his retirement.

Gaethje, who co-headlined UFC 313 earlier this month, returned to action for the first time in a year. And doing so triumphantly, the Arizona star had a rematch with striking ace, Rafael Fiziev. Gaethje recording his second win over the Kazakh grappler within three rounds.

It is believed that Gaethje will be pitted against Dustin Poirier in his next fight. Having faced each other twice before, it is 1-1 between them. Gaethje managed to level the score in their rivalry last time out. And in spectacular fashion no less. Felling Poirier with a brutal high-kick, he snatched the vacant symbolic BMF title.

H0wever, off the back of his UFC 313 win, Gaethje stressed he was not willing to fight Poirier again. And quite poignantly, he claimed he did not want to inflict more worry to Poirier’s family as the fighter is in the final phase of his career.

According to Sonnen, Gaethje should be commended for this. With Poirier expected to take on Max Holloway next, Justin has backed out of challenging the former.

“Dustin Poirier plans to fight one more time,” Sonnen said on Instagram.

“So Justin Gaethje coming out now and saying, Dustin and I are one and one. I can live with that and I hope he can’t. It’s an honorable move now because Justin could have pulled a scumbag move and started putting his finger in Dustin’s chest. Knowing behind the scenes Dustin’s already got business going with Max (Holloway).”

While Gaethje has no plans to fight Poirier, the veteran star called for Islam Makhachev after UFC 313, to fight one more time for the gold. Armed with the experience of tackling the Hall of Famer, Gaethje remains supremely confident.

And in his opinion, he matches up much better with Makhachev than he did against the Dagestani’s head coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov in their 2020 title unification clash.

“I don’t know (what I want next), we’ll see,” Gaethje said after UFC 313.

“I mean, I wanna fight for the belt, obviously. It’s a much different matchup than I just had. They [the UFC] tried to give me a donut but I need to get back to running if I’m gonna fight (Islam) Makhachev.”

Gaethje had previously become the interim lightweight champion by defeating Tony Ferguson five years ago.