Charles Oliveira Aims for Islam Makhachev Title Fight Despite Arman Tsarukyan Loss

Charles Oliveira is still hopeful for a title shot against Islam Makhachev. The fairy tale story was set in place, and all he had to do was beat Arman Tsarukyan. However, the Armenian got the better of him and is now next in line for the title shot. However, Makhachev has still not made any comments regarding who he will fight next as he is currently taking time off following his UFC 302 slugfest.

In the meantime, ‘DoBronx’ is itching to get back into the octagon as soon as possible since he wants to earn redemption and avenge his loss to Tsarukyan. Although a rematch is not on the cards as of now, Oliveira’s aspirations are bigger than that. In a recent tweet, he called out the champion in a cryptic manner, saying,

“#2 #UFC #LetsGoChamp”

The way things currently stand, Tsarukyan is all set to be Makhachev’s next opponent. However, ‘DoBronx’ believes he still deserves a title shot despite being defeated in his last fight. Hence, if for some reason the fight between the #1 contender and the champion does not materialize, Oliveira is the next logical opponent for the Dagestani to face.

UFC fans might even remember how the promotion offered the title shot to the Brazilian fighter in November last year, but he could not take it up on short notice.

‘Do Bronx’ turned down the opportunity to fight Makhachev on short notice

A rematch between Oliveira and Makhachev appears to be etched in destiny. It is a fight that fans have yearned for just to see the pair go at it again. ‘DoBronx’ even had the chance to secure the rematch last November as revealed in an episode of Fight Inc: Inside the UFC,

“So it’s in November against Makhachev? Even being this, It’s not possible against Islam.”

However, Oliveira could not accept the fight because it was on short notice. This denial even made sense since he would want an entire fight camp to prepare for a title shot against Makhachev, who is currently at the top of his game.