Charles Oliveira Dismisses Fight Rumors, Accuses Internet of ‘Cooking Up’ Random UFC Matches

Of all the fantasy fights fans cook up, ‘Prime’ Conor McGregor remains on top of every imaginary list. Often following him closely is former UFC lightweight champion, Charles ‘Da Bronx’ Oliveira. It’s gone so far that the Brazilian is having to clarify fight rumors!

Oliveira has been on the sidelines since his loss against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. After his loss, Oliveira stated that he wanted to get right back into the mix and fight his way to the top again.

And so, in the past few months, Oliveira has been linked to a number of fighters by a number of websites. According to a few, Oliveira is set to take on Dan Hooker at UFC 305 in Perth.

While others stated that the former champion is set to take on Alexander Volkanovski. If this was not enough other sources claim that the UFC is eyeing a fight with Mateusz Gamrot for the former champion.

Tired of all the speculation, Oliveira took to Twitter to clarify his stance on who he will be fighting next. He said,

“People have been booking fights for me that I’m not aware of. Metaverse fights? Maybe.”

People have been booking fights for me that I’m not aware of. Metaverse fights? Maybe — Charles ‘DoBronxs’ Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) June 26, 2024



Oliveira had taken a massive risk by taking on Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. If he had waited a bit longer, a title shot against Islam Makhachev was on the cards.

However, the Brazilian fighter wanted to stay active and therefore accepted the fight. Unfortunately the sisters of fate weren’t kind enough that day and he narrowly lost the fight.

However, he did not suffer any serious injuries or suffer significant damage, so there’s a good chance that he’s raring to go again soon.

What is next for Charles Oliveira?

Now, despite his loss, ‘Do Bronx’ is ranked 2nd in the lightweight division in the UFC. He’s gone through the entire divison, barring a elite few; the cream of the crop, the Islam Makhachevs so to speak.

However, Mateusz Gamrot, ranked 5th in the division is not someone Oliveira has faced so far. Therefore, that is a fight that could be made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Oliveira (@charlesdobronxs)



Similarly, Rafael Fiziev at 8 is also someone Oliveira might want to take his chances against. However, at this point in time, there are no concrete reports that suggest anything about the former champion returning to the octagon anytime soon.