Charles Oliveira to Make Return Before Year-End, Details Yet to Be Revealed

April 13, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: ARMAN TSARUKYAN 22-3 of Yerevan, Armenia defeats CHARLES OLIVEIRA 34-10 of Sao Paolo, Brazil by split decision during UFC 300 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240413_zsp_o117_075 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Charles Oliveira will be back in the octagon before the end of 2024. The former lightweight champion is on a losing streak at the moment and is looking to turn the tables in his favor.

Following a long break from the octagon, he had fought Arman Tsarukyan earlier this year but was unable to overcome the Armenian hurdle. Despite his loss, he is the #2 ranked contender in the division and still has title aspirations.

Don’t count Oliveira out just yet. Although he lost his last fight, it was an incredibly close affair for a fight with ring rust.

To make sure it doesn’t happen again, ‘Do Bronx’ will look to get a quick win under his name. In a recent interview with AG fight, his coach revealed that he would return to the octagon before the end of this year.

And given how quickly champion Islam Makahchev is moving up the ladder and has ambitions of going up a weight class; Oliveira would need to start winning again if he has aspirations of holding undisputed gold again.

Charles Oliveira’s coach, Diego Lima, guarantees that Do Bronx will fight again before the end of this year (via. @AgFight) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/6ci9o4jWi8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the former champ teased fans with a picture of him standing in front of the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, making fans think he is hinting at a return to the capital of the UAE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Oliveira (@charlesdobronxs)

The UFC has not yet confirmed the date or the opponent of Oliveira’s next fight, so everything is just speculation at this moment.

That said, there is one fighter who recently called him out to a fight; a former champion looking to win his belt back.

Volk wants Do Bronx and he wants him yesterday

‘The Great’ is currently waiting on Ilia Topuria to confirm their rematch fight date but the Spaniard is notorious for not having defended his featherweight title that he won months ago.

And since Topuria doesn’t want to be a fighting champion anytime soon, Volk would rather fight someone else in the meantime as he revealed in an interview with Freestylebender on YouTube,

“I’m gonna fight lightweight, give me exciting fights. So I want an exciting fight like a Charles Oliveira, I did call out Poirier after that.”

Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier Alexander Volkanovski stated he wants “an exciting” fight at lightweight while he’s waiting for a featherweight title rematch : FREESTYLEBENDER/YT pic.twitter.com/wy9ZdXdXzw — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) July 5, 2024

Besides, Topuria and BMF champion, Max Holloway seem like a more likely match right now, especially with the latter’s insane last second KO of Justin Gaethje that has raised his stock considerably.

So while Volk waits for the winner of that fight, he is looking to set up an exciting fight at lightweight against the likes of Oliveira or Poirier.