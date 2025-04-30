“He Kills”: Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira Receive Warning Shots as Team Ilia Topuria Plots a Violent Takeover

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira might have declined Ilia Topuria’s call-outs, but as far as the Spaniard’s team is concerned, it’s because the former featherweight champion would prove to be their boon.

Topuria’s featherweight title sacrifice earlier this year was heavily linked to a potential lightweight title fight against Makhachev. But much to his annoyance, the Dagestani fighter, his team, and especially his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov have turned him down.

The reason- they don’t believe Topuria’s featherweight exploits translate well to the 155 lbs division and want the Spaniard to prove himself in a #1 title contender fight, which, if it happens, would be against Oliveira.

But Oliveira, too, has declined to entertain the former 145 lbs champion, owing to his desire for a title shot for himself. However, as the Spaniard finds himself between a rock and a hard place, his striking coach Javi Clement is making some really bold claims.

“Ilia in striking k*lls him. It is clear to me that it k*lls Islam Makhachev, but even clearer that it k*lls Charles Oliveira“, he said, taking shots at both former lightweight champions.

Ilia Topuria’s striking coach: “I am very clear that in striking he ‘kills’ Islam Makhachev and even clearer that he ‘kills’ Charles Oliveira” Full interview on KOlmenero & ABC MMA pic.twitter.com/3XzyOhpySU — Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) April 30, 2025



The claim, while robust, is only reflective of what Topuria himself has been saying for weeks now. Earlier, last month, responding to Khabib’s ‘excuses’ for Islam not wanting to fight Topuria, the Spaniard had accused the Dagestani coach of being afraid for his fighter.

“Khabib knows I’m the one to take the belt from Islam. Only reason he doesn’t want Islam to fight me“, he had tweeted. Despite Islam’s 15-fight win streak, Topuria is expected to mount a ferocious challenge against the Dagestani, should the UFC agree to their pairing inside the octagon.

Topuria is coming to the lightweight division on the back of two back-to-back KO wins against featherweight aces- Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Interestingly, he has also claimed to be able to submit Makhachev with his favorite choke- the D’Arce, if the situation calls for it.

And as far as Oliveira is concerned, the Spaniard has shown no consideration for his experience or skills inside the octagon either, chiding for his 10 career losses.

Topuria in camp after dissing Oliveira’s featherweight record

Calling him out for losing to Cub Swanson at featherweight at UFC 152 in 2012, Topuria said, “I haven’t dissed him, I’ve told the truth. He has 10 losses. I haven’t said anything else. He has 10 losses – five by knockout, four by submission, one by decision.”

Responding to Oliveira’s reasons for not wanting to take him on, Topuria claimed that the Brazilian’s words were steeped in hypocrisy.

“Something he couldn’t achieve at 145lb, he did at 155, where he became champion. So, why is that division tougher than the one I come from?” he asked, noting that there was no logic in it, and added that telling the truth could not be disrespectful.

In the midst of all this, Oliveira has also claimed that he didn’t actually mind fighting Topuria, but it had to be for the title. Interestingly, his coach, Diego Lima, has called for Makhachev to drop the lightweight title if he were more interested in fighting for welterweight gold.

Now, if Belal Muhammad drops his title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 next month, Islam is rumored to move to 170 lbs. This would open up the opportunity for an Oliveira vs Topuria fight.

Interestingly, MMA scrive Álvaro Colmenero has claimed that the former featherweight champion has already signed a contract for a fight at UFC 317 during the International Fight Week. While his opponent remains to be disclosed, the Spaniard himself has tweeted about having started a camp for the headliner.