Ciao Borralho Cautions Islam Makhachev About Ilia Topuria’s Dangerous Striking Ahead of Potential UFC Showdown

Caio Borralho has some advice for Islam Makhachev: don’t underestimate Ilia Topuria’s striking if the two ever meet in the Octagon. Borralfo believes Topuria could pose serious problems for Makhachev if his lightweight move is made official by the UFC.

Borralho appeared on the ‘Overdogs Podcast’ where he shared some extremely bold takes, to say the least. While Islam has now claimed that the Topuria fight didn’t interest him at all, Borraho believes that it will be a difficult night for the lightweight champion should the day ever come.

“I don’t think Islam has the advantage on the grappling scene with him I don’t see that big of an advantage…And when it comes to striking I think Ilia is one step ahead. If Ilia can come up to the lightweight division, I think Islam is going to get into trouble.”

While Topuria’s striking, or more accurately boxing might be the best in the UFC, Makhachev is no amateur at it either. After all, at UFC 302, he did outstrike a far more powerful Dustin Poirier before submitting him eventually. Islam’s primary weapon will always be his wrestling and sambo, but to take his striking lightly would be an amateur mistake.

However, ‘The Natural’ believes what he believes. As a matter of fact, he is of the opinion that Islam might lose the title in January itself against Tsarukyan. He believes that Tsarukyan has improved significantly since his last fight and that claims has what it takes to dethrone the champion.

Both are seriously bold takes from the middleweight fighter against the pound-for-pound best in the UFC fight right now. But Makhchev wouldn’t be too worried about any of this.

Makhachev will fight Topuria on one condition

Makhachev is currently gearing up for his next lightweight title defense against Tsarukyan at UFC 311 on Jan. 18. Originally set for October, the fight was delayed due to a hand injury, but Makhachev is now fully recovered. “I’ve been in camp for three months. I’ll be 100 percent ready,” he said at the UFC 311 press conference.

So, his focus has been solely on defending his title come January. But repeated questions about Topuria seem to have caught his attention.

And he isn’t interested. “I’m tired of fighting smaller guys,” he said, referring to his past bouts with Alexander Volkanovski.

“I need my second belt. I don’t need his name; I need the belt.”

However, he admits that if people want to see Topuria get defeated, he would consider the offer.

But right now, Makhachev is chasing history. A win over Tsarukyan would break the record for lightweight title defenses.