Ciryl Gane Net Worth : How much does “Bon Gamin” Ciryl Gane Earns from a UFC Fight and Endorsements?

Ciryl Gane was born on April 12th, 1990, in the United States. He was born in the French town of La-Roche-sur-Yon. The heavyweight has kept his parents’ identities a secret. Any information that becomes available will be updated as soon as possible.

Gane does have a girlfriend, and he recently announced that his partner is expecting a baby. On the other hand, the Frenchman has kept his partner’s identity a secret.

Ciryl Gane Fighting Career

Before becoming a full-time mixed martial fighter, Gane was a kickboxer. On August 2nd, 2018, ‘Bon Gamin’ made his MMA debut at TKO Fight Night 1. He went 3-0 in just nine months, and his notoriety landed him a spot in the UFC.

On the 10th of August, 2019, Gane made his UFC debut against Raphael Pessoa. Gane won the bout in the first round by submission. On the 26th of October, 2019, he faced Don’Tale Mayes and again won by submission due to a heel hook.

Gane’s foes began to level up. He then went after Tanner Boser. Gane was victorious by unanimous decision this time. Since then, Gane has defeated some of the top heavyweights in the world, including Junior dos Santos by TKO at UFC 256, Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision, and Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision. His professional MMA record is 10 wins and 0 defeats.

Ciryl Gane Net Worth 2022

Ciryl Gane’s Net Worth: Ciryl Gane’s net worth is estimated to be about $1 million. The Frenchman was also a kickboxer before becoming a millionaire, which is one of the reasons for his success.

On the 26th of June, 2021, he won his largest payday against Alexander Volkov. Gane put up a technical masterpiece to defeat the Russian by a landslide. That night, Gane made $146,000. He had only ever made $100,000 or more once before. In February of 2021, it was against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Another triumph by unanimous decision. He was paid $105,000.

Gane’s overall career earnings are estimated to be around $500,000.

Name Ciryl Gane Net Worth $1 million Nickname “Bon Gamin” Age 31 years old Residence La-Roche-Sur-yon, France Marital Status Unmarried Sources of Wealth Mixed Martial Arts MMA record 10-0 Last Updated August 2021

Ciryl Gane is one of the most exciting heavyweight prospects in the UFC. Gane made his UFC debut only two years ago and has quickly risen through the ranks to become the number three heavyweight in the world. He has an MMA record of 10 wins and 0 losses and a UFC record of 7 victories and 0 defeats.

The 31-year-old Frenchman, previously a kickboxer, made his MMA debut in August 2018. He is a Muay Thai expert and one of the UFC’s most technically gifted heavyweights. In France, he trains at the MMA Factory.

