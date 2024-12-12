mobile app bar

Colby Covington Once Explained His ‘Humility’ Toward Fans Earned Him the ‘People’s Champ’ Title

Kevin Binoy
Published

Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena.

Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Leon Edwards (red gloves) fights Colby Covington (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Colby Covington might be one of the most controversial figures in the UFC, but he proudly wears the self-proclaimed title of “The People’s Champ.”According to “Chaos,” it’s all about staying humble and treating his fans with respect. 

In a throwback interview, he had shared that no matter how high he’s climbed in the fight game, he’s never forgotten his roots. Covington believes his connection with fans, both inside and outside the octagon is what truly sets him apart.

Covington claims that he has always tried to keep it real and is honored to fight for the people. 

“I am not some celebrity that forgets where I came from and the people that got me to where I am and the people that keep me where I am at. I got nothing but love and respect for all the fans.”

 

Fans did not actually bestow this nickname upon Covington. It’s not like the ‘King of Rio’, a title bestowed upon Jose Aldo lovingly by the fans.

But it’s a perfect example of how Covington likes to control and spin narratives to support his own hype. 

However, it is true that he is always cognizant of the name and makes sure to take out time for photos, and autographs with fans. There have often been instances where celebrities refuse to take time out for their fans and Covington despises that. He does not feel that will ever be him.

While ‘Chaos’ is extremely cordial and loving towards his fans, it is an entirely different story for his opponents. 

Covington has two sides to him 

Known for his brash and unapologetic persona, Covington doesn’t hold back while throwing verbal jabs at anyone in his crosshairs. From insulting fighters’ skills to dragging personal lives into the mix, he often crosses off-limits lines. 

 While some view it as pure showmanship to hype up fights, others feel his comments go too far, creating genuine tension beyond the Howe

However, it has also been rumored that he often says these things only to hype up and sell fights. A clear example of this was at the end of his second fight with Kamaru Usman where he was caught saying that he only said the things he said to Usman in order to boost PPV sales.


So, the real question is- Is Colby Covington secretly a good guy?

