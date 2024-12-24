Commentator Jon Anik Jokes UFC Fighters Are Shaving Their Heads for Hair Transplants in Turkey

Jon Anik, the voice of the UFC, couldn’t help but notice a funny trend – fighters showing up bald before their bouts. But according to Anik, it’s not just a new look – it’s all about hair transplants in Turkey.

Apparently, there’s been a wave of UFC fighters heading to Turkey, famous for its hair restoration clinics, and shaving their heads before the procedure kicks in. Anik’s lighthearted take had fans cracking up, and now everyone’s keeping an eye out for freshly shaved scalps in the Octagon.

During an episode of the Anik and Florian podcast, the UFC commentator, best known for imparting his sage wisdom, put on the hat of a comedian to crack a joke.

Anik claimed he could name a fighter in every division who has had a hair transplant in Turkey.

“So when Dustin Poirier shaves his head, I am like ‘Oh DP, you look like a f**king gangster right’ so when Pantoja shaves his head, let’s just hope he does not shave his head to go to Turkey after the win. Because it seems like everyone who shaves their head is not doing it for any reason other than they’re going to Turkey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘The Anik & Florian Podcast’ (@anikflorianpod)



Turkey has become a global hotspot for affordable cosmetic surgeries, especially hair transplants. The country offers top-notch medical services at prices significantly lower than those in Western nations.

But while hair, or the lack of it has been an issue for UFC fighters, Anik has had a different issue to deal with.

Anik’s dehydration routine

He intentionally avoids drinking too much water during events to skip bathroom breaks. As the play-by-play commentator, Anik can’t afford to step away, so staying dehydrated is his way of making sure he never misses a moment of the action.

On a podcast with Kenny Florian, Anik explained that while color commentators can take quick breaks during walkouts or promo segments, he doesn’t have that luxury. For instance, if DC feels like snacking, he can do so while Joe Rogan fills in and talks viewers through the fights. DC would offer him the same courtesy.

But since Anik is swinging it solo, he doesn’t have the same luxury.

As the guy calling every punch, kick, and submission in real-time, he’s glued to his seat the entire night. So, if nature comes calling, it’s either hold it like your life depends on it or diaper it up. And since Anik is a dignified man who refuses to indulge in either, going thirsty is the only solution he has been able to come up with.