Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Feel ‘Proud’ Showcasing Their Son’s Progress in Jiu-Jitsu as MMA Aspirations Take Shape

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor during halftime in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Conor McGregor is no stranger to the spotlight, but this time, it’s his son who’s stealing the show. The UFC superstar took to Instagram to share proud dad moments and his son’s impressive progress in jiu-jitsu.

McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin are fully embracing their little one’s budding MMA aspirations.

“My son with another stripe on his Jiu Jitsu belt! He is so happy and it makes me incredibly proud to see his efforts! Well done my Champion! Thank you @sbgireland and coach @sbgnerijus! Let’s go @conormcgregorjr”

Devlin also commented on the post saying, “So so proud!!!”

McGregor has always envisioned his eldest son, Conor Jr., stepping into the fight game—and it looks like training is already in motion. Back in 2017, McGregor had mentioned having started working with his newborn, believing sports are the best way to develop discipline and confidence.

“I’ve already begun training him,” he had said at a Q&A, joking that his son was ahead of schedule.

Years later, the former UFC champion continues to fuel that dream. In 2021, he said he believes Conor Jr. and his younger brother Rian might follow in his footsteps, but added, “Whatever they choose, I’ll support them all the way”.

Their training sessions are a reflection of that sentiment as well. McGregor mixes boxing drills and playful sword fights when Jr loses interest.

While the progress isn’t always smooth, McGregor’s enjoying the journey.

McGregor happy to be submitted by his son

‘The Notorious’ couldn’t hide his pride when his eldest son, Conor Jr., managed to submit him with a rear-naked choke. This was back when the former UFC champ was spending some quality family time before gearing up for his comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 310 in December.

McGregor shared a seven-minute clip on Instagram, playfully calling it, “Conor McGregor vs. Conor McGregor, how many buys?” The video showed him lightly grappling with his then-seven-year-old son, offering tips as they rolled around on the mat. His fiancée, Dee Devlin, and their other kids watched as Conor Jr. soaked up the coaching.

Towards the end, McGregor let his son take his back, and before long, Jr. had him locked in the same submission that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz famously used. McGregor tapped out after encouraging his son to keep squeezing. With a huge grin, McGregor high-fived his son, clearly beaming with pride.