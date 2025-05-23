Is Tom Aspinall the New Michael Chandler?

Impatiently playing the waiting game on Jon Jones, it seems Tom Aspinall would be more than wise to not hang his hat on a particular matchup, akin to the faltering veteran, Michael Chandler.

Aspinall set an unwanted record last month of becoming the longest-serving interim champion in UFC history. But it’s not for a want of trying when it comes to his attempted return to competition.

Resting his hopes on a title unification pairing with the inactive Jones, British fan-favorite Aspinall remains steadfast on securing his dream fight in his return to action. Although when that comeback occurs is more up in the air than ever.

And when it comes to history repeating itself, Aspinall will be hoping it’s not as historically accurate as lightweight star, Chandler’s recent unfortunate run.

Himself giving up two years of his aging career chasing a grudge match with Conor McGregor, the Missouri veteran has so far been left high and dry.

Tied to a super fight with McGregor at the beginning of 2023, Chandler and McGregor starred as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31. And eventually emerging with a season win, Chandler was goaded time and time again during filming to play to the tune he was told by the outspoken Irish fighter.

But eventually, booking a UFC 303 overdue pairing last summer, Chandler was once more left in the wind. Forced off the card at the expense of a pairing, the ex-Bellator MMA kingpin was opponent-less, with McGregor suffering a toe injury.

Still, reality had not set in. Instead of moving on from a year-old rivalry, Chandler held out until the penultimate month of last year to return. And it didn’t even culminate in a fight with McGregor.

But in the time since, off the back of one-sided losses to both Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett, Chandler naively has not given up hope on a fight with the faltering Dubliner.

As recent as last month to boot, Chandler claimed there was “unfinished business loading” between himself and McGregor. Meanwhile, the Irishman himself appears to be happy to keep the veteran on his own puppet strings.

IRON MIKE CHANDLER.

Unfinished business. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2025

Unfortunately for Aspinall, the parallels between his situation and Chandler’s are all too similar.

Should Tom Aspinall stick or twist on Jones?

Admitting this week how he’s becoming mentally taxed on his fugazi pairing with Rochester veteran, Jones, Aspinall is between a rock and a hard place.

With the UFC brass hush-hush on potentially stripping Jones as champion, the Brit has very few options available. From the outside, it seems he could continue to wait on Jones and spin those wheels upstairs. Or, he could take yet another interim title defense. But against whom?

Aspinall has already finished the trio of fellow contenders, Alexander Volkov, Curtis Blaydes, and Sergei Pavlovich. He beat Pavlovich in November 2023 to become the interim champion.

So that leaves Ciryl Gane. That pairing, however, seems as likely currently as Aspinall ever stepping foot into the Octagon with Jones. For the people in the bed, that’s slim to none.

His case isn’t helped any further as Asia-touring Jones continues to goad him over his situation. Writing on social media this week, Jones claimed Aspinall should “Shut your mouth and do as you’re told.”

Jon Jones responded to Tom Aspinall’s statement saying it’s “difficult mentally” to wait for a fight against him. Aspinall has not fought since he defended his interim heavyweight title last July. pic.twitter.com/gsfAMb8yxE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Aspinall has been respectful in his pursuit of Jones. The reigning heavyweight champion, however, it seems, regardless of his demeanor, Jones also has him on the strings. This is all too similar to McGregor’s approach with Chandler.

But in the case of Jones and Aspinall, Jones’s regrettable behavior isn’t just stalling his own major career. It is also messing up the entire heavyweight title scene. This division hasn’t been in such a bad state for a very long time.