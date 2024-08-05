Conor McGregor Calls All Other Fights in the World ‘Paled’ as He Hypes BKFC 63 Main Event

Conor McGregor sure knows how to sell fights and right now he’s using those skills for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The Irishman only this year became a partner in the company and has now become the face of it. He tries to attend as many live events as he can and promotes the cards and fights via social media.

Very early on the management team at BKFC had made it clear that his hype is the reason they brought the Irishman in, to attract more eyes to the sport.

Recently, the Irishman shared a highlight reel from a recent BKFC event and called it a ‘beast of a company’!

“What a fight! What an event! A beast of a company is @bareknucklefc. All the other ‘fights’ around the globe paled in comparison to ours. ITS BARE KNUCKLE WORLD.”

Conor McGregor via Instagram pic.twitter.com/LqY4gIqX5Y — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) August 5, 2024

The Irishman was even present at the last BKFC event and even had his own walkout, after which he went on stage and chugged a beer.

‘The Notorious’ seems to be enjoying his role as a BKFC promoter to the fullest. Promoter is the perfect word too, as he also gets to advertize his drink Forged Irish Stout as one of the BKFC’s main sponsors.

But he still has a fight coming that people have been waiting for 3 years now!

McGregor chugging a beer on stage has fans in a dilemma

The booze being a sponsor of the company means that the Irishman brings his own entourage of Forged Irish Stout girls every time he attends an event. In the last event, he even stepped into the ring and chugged his product live.

Although the video went viral on social media, it did not go viral for the right reasons. Fans are now questioning whether he will return to the octagon this year as he promised.

bro is never fighting again — Jonathan Pesaitis (@JPesaitis) August 4, 2024

He’s not fighting this year is he — SamLocks (@SamuelSp0rts) August 4, 2024

Yea.. we’re never getting Conor vs Chandler pic.twitter.com/pgnLvnf9PA — Pound 4 Pound GOAT (@Pound4PoundGOAT) August 4, 2024

This seems rather sad and ominous for Michael Chandler who seems to getting the point end of the McGregor stick for the better part of 2 years, hoping for his ‘red p*nty night’!