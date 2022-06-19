Conor McGregor delivers powerful kicks in recently released video, Could he make UFC comeback sooner than we think?

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4) posted a video of himself ripping left kicks on a heavy hanging bag on Instagram on Sunday.

McGregor, 33, has not competed since breaking his leg against rival Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He has appeared for interviews on and off throughout his recovery. McGregor stated in late May that he expected a CT scan in the coming days to determine whether he was ready to kick or not.

“Once I can kick and grapple, I’ll be back in no time,” McGregor said. “Boxing training is going well, and strength training. That’s all. I’m excited to get back.”

McGregor also stated that his MMA career is just getting started. He added that his main focus right now is the UFC, not boxing.

I really like Chandler vs. Conor after Chandler’s last fight,” – Dana On Conor’s return fight

Conor McGregor recovered in the comfort of his own home, vacationing with his family on the extravagance of his yacht, and his impending comeback and potential opponent were discussed at length.

Several names have been floated as potential replacements for ‘The Notorious One,’ with the Nate Diaz trilogy fight being one of the frontrunners. On social media, McGregor started and rekindled several feuds, including one with Henry Cejudo.

According to the UFC president, nothing is official yet, and they have several options. In a recent TMZ Sports interview, Dana White finally mentioned Michael Chandler as a possible opponent for Conor McGregor. He stated that the fight interests him. Chandler, on the other hand, has demonstrated explosiveness in both fighting and self-promotion, making him an ideal opponent for the UFC’s top earner. White claims that:

“I REALLY LIKE [MICHAEL] CHANDLER VS. CONOR [MCGREGOR] AFTER CHANDLER’S LAST FIGHT. THERE’S PLENTY OF FIGHTS TO MAKE. I DON’T KNOW IF THAT’S THE ONE BUT WE’LL SEE WHAT THE LANDSCAPE LOOKS LIKE WHEN CONOR COMES BACK… I’M JUST SAYING AFTER HIS LAST INTERVIEW, HIS LAST FIGHT, CONOR’S RANKED NO.8, HE’S RANKED NO.5 – IT MAKES A LOT OF SENSE RIGHT NOW.”

It has not been determined who McGregor will face when he is ready, but UFC president Dana White recently stated that he likes the idea of a Michael Chandler vs McGregor matchup.

