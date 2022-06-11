“I’m waiting for you to wake up” – Khabib Nurmagomedov pokes fun at Tony Ferguson’s recent TUF call-up

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s feud continues as Ferguson issues a rather unusual challenge to Nurmagomedov.

The Californian fighter proposed a pie-eating contest as part of a potential TUF season with him and the Dagestani as coaches.

Ferguson stated on Twitter that if Nurmagomedov accepts the challenge, his unblemished record of 29 straight wins would be changed to 29-1.

Hey Khabieber @TeamKhabib You Done W/ Your World Tour Yet? Bout’ Time Ya Man🫵😎Up And Face A Real Coaches Challenge 💯 How Bout A Pie🍮Eating Contest Fatty 🕶 *nom nom nom nom* # TUF🥇Times Time to Make Some Real Noise Buddy Foo Foo 29 – 1 🍮 I Win- Thee Champ 🥇 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Vk24o8tncb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 8, 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov responded with a tweet of his own.

I’m waiting for you to wake up. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 10, 2022

Ali Abdelaziz, the Dagestani’s manager, has also joined the fray. He posted that ‘El Cucuy’ is still sleeping, possibly referring to Ferguson’s brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Ferguson’s frustration that his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov did not go ahead led to the idea of the two fighters becoming TUF coaches. ‘El Cucuy’ stated in a previous interview that he wanted to coach against ‘The Eagle’ because he wanted to compete against him in anything.

The fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been dubbed “the most cursed fight in UFC history.” It was supposed to happen on five different occasions. Due to injuries, suspensions, and a pandemic, it never happened. However, both fighters expressed an interest in serving as team coaches in The Ultimate Fighter competition.

Dana White is considering Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson as TUF coaches

Tony Ferguson’s concept is gaining traction, and it has even caught the attention of Dana White. During the UFC president’s appearance on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, the hosts asked him if he would consider retired fighters taking over as coaches. The situation of Ferguson and Nurmagomedov was mentioned as one that sounded like a good idea.

White wanted to make sure that the trio hosting the show truly believed it, so when he heard their approval, the UFC president responded:

“I’ll consider it. Congratulations… I will absolutely entertain that idea.”

White concluded that the concept itself could lead to bigger and better things:

“Hopefully they’ll get pissed off enough at each other that they actually want to fight and I can make them fight.”

