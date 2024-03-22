Conor McGregor Flaunts Luxurious ‘The Godfather’ Themed $330,000 Gift From Jacob & Co. for Hollywood Premiere

Conor McGregor always had a penchant for the finer things in life. ‘The Notorious’ always dressed to the nines and wore the fanciest watches, even before he was a world champion. Since becoming a world champion and one of the highest paid athletes in the world, McGregor has been able to buy extremely rare and expensive items, be it yachts or watches or anything in between. McGregor’s taste for luxury was recently on display as he showed off a gift worth a whopping $330,000 from a close friend.

‘The Notorious’ was in the midst of a promotional tour for his upcoming movie ‘Roadhouse’. The tour involved a number of interviews across a number of cities. However, McGregor pulled out all the stops at the final event before the release of the movie. McGregor arrived at the event wearing a black pinstripe suit. However, the crown jewel of his outfit was his watch. McGregor took to Instagram to share with fans details about his watch. He said,

“A lovely gift for my movie debut from my good friend @jacobandco. His incredible “Opera Godfather” timepiece, masterpiece! What a watch.”

The watch in question is made by Jacob & Co. It is limited to 88 pieces worldwide and is made of black DLC titanium.It has a 49mm case with a sapphire crystal for better transparency. The dial also has intricate details that include the puppeteer strings from the movie poster, Don Vito Corleone’s miniature sculpture, and a miniature piano, gratifying the great work of Nino Rota. McGregor also went on to add that the suit in question was one of a kind. It featured 18k carat gold pinstripes and was made by a long-time friend and tailor ‘David August’. It is interesting to note that this is not the first piece from the brand owned by Conor McGregor, neither is it the most expensive.

A closer look at Conor McGregor’s watch collection

‘The Notorious’ is a fan of watches and has a huge collection of extremely rare and expensive watches. His collection includes Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet and more. In an interview with GQ Sports, McGregor shared a very ‘special’ watch in his collection.



It was a Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph 5905P-014. This was limited to 25-pieces specifically for the Irish market. The former champion also has a $32,500 Patek Philippe Calatrava 5296R. He also owns a Rolex Day Date 228348RBR valued at $70,000. The crown jewel in his collection arguably is the Jacob & Co Astronomia valued at an estimated $500,000 and limited to 18 pieces in the world.