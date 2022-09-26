Conor McGregor Once Expressed His Desire to Train With ‘My Man’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Prior to Their Fierce Rivalry

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov produced a epic rivalry like no other. But this Twitter exchange questions everything we know!

The Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor feud had one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of the UFC. Nothing even comes close to the hype that the two generated. One could even see it as a parallel for Rocky Balboa vs Ivan Drago in Rocky 4 as a West vs East fight. And out of all that trash talk, turmoil and chaos, ‘The Eagle’ came out victorious.

But out of all of that fury and fanfare, one moment strikes out as very odd. An exchange between Nurmagomedov and McGregor from 2014 on Twitter. The seemingly out of character comments came from legit accounts belonging to the athletes. Now, in retrospect, the exchange looks even more odd as we try to place it in our memory of one of MMA’s more iconic rivalries:

What Was the Exchange between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter in 2014?

The comments start with ‘The Eagle’ saying he admired McGregor’s shirt and that he needed it. ‘The Notorious’ replied with ‘my man Khabib!!!’ which is a real shocker for many since their relations had always been frosty as best. But this exchange seemed to indicate that they did not actually despise each other. In fact, the whole communication was highly amiable as if the two were fond of each other as professional athletes and colleagues.

The Eagle said, “Hey Conor, I’m in Vegas when you come let me know, I want you gave me this shirt.” He responded to the tweet and said: “Let’s do it brother!! I fly out to Vegas tomorrow!! Hit me up and we can train.”

@TheNotoriousMMA @Dethrone_Dan @ufc Hey Conor, I’m in Vegas when you come let me know, I want you gave me this shirt — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 9, 2014

@TeamKhabib @Dethrone_Dan @ufc Lets do it brother!! I fly out to Vegas tomorrow!! Hit me up and we can train 🙂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 9, 2014

The exchange is clearly friendly and cordial, the exact opposite of what we have seen in press conferences and in the cage. Now, that was an eye-opener and one that makes us look back on all the fights and press conferences in a new light.

Click here for more UFC News