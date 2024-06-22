Conor McGregor Takes Blame for UFC 303 No-Show, Admits “Concentration Lapse” Cost Him Fight

Conor McGregor is taking accountability for his 11th hour pull out off of the UFC 303 card. Fans have been waiting for close to three years to watch him back in action, but a little over a week before the fight, he broke his toe. The injury was serious enough for ‘The Notorious’ to break his record of never pulling out of a fight.

After all the speculations regarding his injury, the Irishman made his first public appearance when he went to watch Sinead Kavanagh fight at the Bellator event in Dublin, Ireland.

During the event, the organization brought him on stage for an interview where he clarified a lot of doubts about his injured toe. McGregor has blamed this unfortunate injury on a lapse of concentration on his part.

“I had a little lapse of concentration and I had to reschedule the bout so I’m a little upset about that….The job is not done…it was a lapse in concentration.”

Conor McGregor’s interview conducted by Dan Hardy tonight at the Bellator event. pic.twitter.com/hHPYDTixWK — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 22, 2024

Now, it wouldn’t be a Conor McGregor interview if he didn’t berate somebody, so after talking to fans about his comeback, that’s exactly what he did. He berated the other fighters in the organization.

He spoke about relying on his footwork equally as one would expect from hand movements, which is why he decided to pull out of the fight since the broken toe greatly hindered his movement.

All that said, McGregor’s appearance at the Bellator event in Dublin lit the fire underneath the Irish fans. But it isn’t just Irish fans McGregor brought to the sport.

Paul Hughes praises Conor McGregor for inspiring Irish fighters in MMA

The Irish love Conor McGregor, ‘The Notorious’ almost single-handedly put Ireland’s MMA community on the map and paved the way for young fighters to make it big in the UFC and other organizations.

Because of McGregor, the number of Irish youths getting into MMA exponentially increased. Following his fight at Bellator, McGregor’s fellow Cage Warriors alumnus Paul Hughes lauded him for brining the Irish into the fight game.

“People talk s*it but this man changed the game and changes all of our young fighter’s lives. So shoutout Conor McGregor because that guy, he’s the man.”

Incredible moment Paul Hughes thanks Conor McGregor for inspiring Irish fighters in MMA ❤️#BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/kZqh4pU3i9 — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 22, 2024

McGregor is now expected to make his return something towards the end of the year. However it remains to be seen how Dana White manages to slot it in, given how stacked up the UFC roster is these days.