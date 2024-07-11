Conor McGregor Urges Dana White and Co. to Sign UFC Ready Fighter Nikolay Grozdev

Conor McGregor may be delaying his comeback to the UFC. But one of his recent Instagram stories revealed that he is lobbying for one of his SBG teammates to sign for Dana White’s promotion.

The reel that McGregor shared as his Instagram story showed the Moldovan MMA fighter, Nikolay Grozdev, picking ‘Mystic Mac’ as his favorite fighter. This is why the Irishman tagged several UFC authorities in his story, asking them to induct the Ukranian into the promotion.

McGregor often lends a helping hand to the athletes of his choice. Fans may remember how he invested $500k when the noted Irish boxer, Katie Taylor, got into financial trouble in regards to her fight against Amanda Serrano at Croke Park.

And this time, it is Nikolay Grozdev the former champ is rooting for after being impressed by him choosing the ‘Mystic Mac’ over the likes of Jon Jones, Alexander Volkanovski, and Brock Lesnar.

But ‘The Notorious’ was probably the most happy about ‘Slick Nick’ placing him higher than Khabib Nurmagomedov on his list of favorite UFC fighters.

“My brother Slick [Nick]! What a fighter! @ufc ready @grozdevnikolay ! [Nikolay Grozdev is ready for the UFC]. @seanshelby [Sean Shelby], @mickmaynard2 [Mick Maynard], @danawhite [Dana White] we been ready”

Well, supporting MMA fighters to get to the premier promotion of the world is something that will earn McGregor a lot of respect from fans.

What won’t is pulling out of fights at the 11th hour! That said, there’s nothing he could have done with that unfortunate broken toe. But then having made Michael Chandler wait for almost 2 years, when does the former double champion return to the octagon

McGregor facing scheduling challenges?

MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani has predicted that fans probably won’t get to witness McGregor’s comeback this year. The only issue is where?

Will it be the Sphere? Will he fight on what was touted to be a predominantly Mexican card since it’s on the country’s independence day weekend? But then again, that;s when Sean O’Malley wants to take on Merab Dvalishvili for his second bantamweight title defense. So where does that leave McGregor?

Helwani analyzed the chances of McGregor’s return being featured in every UFC card till UFC 307. But to the disappointment of fans, he couldn’t find any spot that the UFC authorities would elect to feature his return.

The Irishman will undoubtedly break all gate records wherever he shows up. So naturally Dana White and co. would want him at their biggest event ever.

Now, having spent in excess of $16 million for the venue, The Sphere would be the most obvious choice but as stated before, that would require an insane moving of the fight card of the night.