Conor McGregor’s Deleted Instagram Story Fuels Rumors of Michael Chandler Fight Cancellation

Kevin Binoy
Published

July 13, 2017 – Brooklyn, New York, USA – CONOR MCGREGOR walks onto the stage for a press conference PK Pressekonferenz with Floyd Mayweather at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Boxing 2017 – Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Press Conference – ZUMAp109 20170713_zaf_p109_005 Copyright: xJoelxPlummerx

17 days out from UFC 303 and there is a lot of speculation regarding Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon after 3 years. It all started when the press conference between Chandler and McGregor was canceled without any explanation. And now, McGregor’s recently deleted story has made things worse.

‘The Notorious’ has been eerily silent since the press conference was canceled. Michael Chandler on the other hand has appeared on a podcast and confirmed that the fight was still on. However, a recent story shared by Conor McGregor had fans speculating the worst.

‘The Notorious’ took to Instagram to share an old video of himself where he talks about resistance training and injuries.

             “I think the more resistance you train with, the less movement and the more injury. But the less resistance you train with, the more movement and the less injury.”

‘The Mystic Mac’ also shared a few emojis that suggested something not being right with the McGregor camp. Needless to say, since the post was shared, people have been assuming that the Conor McGregor return is done with for now.

One fan said, “So much for the return.”


Another fan had a different take on the matter saying, “lol he’s trolling and everyone is eating it up for clicks.”


“ufc 303 has edged me since it was announced”– commented an upset fan.


“It’s so over”– commented another dejected fan.


While some fans continue to remain positive, updates provided by Ariel Helwani dim the light at the end of the tunnel even more.

Ariel Helwani provides an unwanted update on McGregor at UFC 303

Last week, despite all the rumors, Helwani stated that there was still a lot of positivity that the fight was going on as scheduled. However, one week on the veteran journalist’s outlook has changed completely.

In a recent episode of his show, Helwani confirmed that the positivity from last week was ‘nowhere to be found’.

            ” I would say that it’s hanging on and I would say the UFC is working very very hard right now to figure out a plan B. Now, the plan could be someone stepping in to fight Chandler, or the plan C could be a whole new fight.”


All that said, However, at this point in time, Helwani is the only person reporting that the fight is off. Neither the UFC nor Chandler or McGregor have even hinted at anything along those lines.

Kevin Binoy

Kevin Binoy

With more than two years of devoted experience in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) industry, Kevin Binoy is an accomplished MMA journalist. His love of combat sports and his deep knowledge of the tactics and background of mixed martial arts (MMA) enable him to analyze fights and present his readers a distinct viewpoint. Throughout his writing career, Kevin has contributed to a number of reputable outlets.

