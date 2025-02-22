Conor McGregor’s Star Status Takes a Hit as He Loses 700K+ Followers While Khabib Nurmagomedov Gains Over a Million in 2024, Per Reports

Not only has Khabib Nurmagomedov bested arch-rival, Conor McGregor inside the Octagon — but according to reports, the Russian is also throttling the UFC megastar when it comes to their social media profiles.

Sharing one of the most infamous and bitter feuds in the antiquity of mixed martial arts, Nurmagomedov and McGregor came to blows, both verbal and physical inside and outside the Octagon back in 2018. With the promotion’s undisputed lightweight crown on the line, McGregor — as 26 fighters before him, proved to be no match for the Russian favorite, who dispatched him to retain his crown.

Battling to the fourth round with the Dubliner, Nurmagomedov would eventually lock up a face crank submission in their back-and-forth, forcing a tap, and bitter pill to swallow for McGregor. And in the years since, the duo have been at loggerheads on social media largely — with both taking shots at each other’s public and personal lives.

However, according to a new report from Hafi Pro, McGregor’s numbers on social media have taken an almighty tumble when compared to Nurmagomedov’s. Currently boasting a sizeable 46,949,624 followers on Instagram, McGregor saw a whopping 735,945 users unfollow him in the last nine months alone.

On the other hand, Nurmagomedov has seen his follower count rise as high as 38,478,457 — seeing him gain a jaw-dropping 1,834,541 followers on Instagram – as he closes in on his enemy once more.

It doesn’t really come as a surprise since the Irishman has lost a lot of the goodwill from the early days of his career to multiple cases of assaults and bigoted remarks over the last few years.

McGregor’s controversial outbursts continue

Never far from controversy, McGregor has hit the headlines in recent weeks for a slew of outlandish posts — regarding a run for Irish Presidency, as well as quips at the likes of compatriot, Paul Hughes, and his stance on immigration in Ireland.

Vowing to rid Dail Eireann of corruption if he is to take the reigns as the next President of the Republic of Ireland, McGregor’s efforts on social media to drum up support seem to continually fall on deaf ears.

Staking claim to end immigration to the Republic of Ireland in a host of incendiary and deplorable posts across his multiple social media platforms, McGregor has also been accused of igniting various right-wing protests, as well as gassing up rioters in Dublin at the end of 2023.

Furthermore, at the end of last year, McGregor was found civilly liable for s*xually assaulting plaintiff, Nikita Hand during a civil trial in the High Court. The 36-year-old last week lodged an official appeal to the courts, maintaining his innocence despite the verdict reached in relation to the December 2018 incident.

Earlier this year to boot, McGregor engaged in a shocking war-of-words with past friend, PFL star, Paul Hughes — questioning his allegiance and Irish identity given his birthplace of Derry in the country’s North.

Launching a tirade at Hughes for conversing with Khabib following his PFL Dubai headliner in January, McGregor branded the fan-favorite contender a “turncoat” and “pathetic” for apparently turning his back on his fellow countrymen and women.

One thing’s for sure with this latest development regarding his downturn in social media followers compared to Khabib, McGregor is most likely to fire back with another outlandish insult aimed at the Hall of Fame star.