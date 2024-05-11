Cory Sandhagen Aims for Exciting Finish Over ‘Boring Win’ Against Umar Nurmagomedov to Secure Title Contention

It’s going to be a full-fledged war at UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3rd when the #2 bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen takes on Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event. ‘The Sandman’ has mean intentions for this one as he divulged his thoughts recently to MMA Junkie.

Speaking on the exclusive to Farah Hannoun, Sandhagen said that fans better be ready for this one because he will bring out his A-game, coming out swinging, aiming for an “exciting finish”.

“I can out-condition him, I can believe I can outstrike him with fundamentals and I think that I can fight on the grappling side of things and if he makes a mistake I can submit him so I’m not trying to have another boring fight, I’m not going to overcorrect but I’m definitely trying to solidify a title shot after this one and that means going out dominating and finishing them and that’s what I’m going for.”

In fact, the American foresees a title fight after this one as he is certain to dominate the Dagestani, in striking and in grappling. Right now, Cory Sandhagen is perched up in the #2 spot just below the #1 contender Merab Dvalishvili.

However, a KO win or a stunning finish over the #10-ranked unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov will up his stocks like never before and put him on a collision course against the champion Sean O’Malley for the belt.

Moreover, the American believes the 28-year-old Dagestani fighter is no match for him. And this upcoming fight will solidify his legacy as one of the best if not the best fighters in his division – someone others envy.

Speaking his mind, he also mentioned his change of heart, revealing his transition to become a dominant fighter.

Cory Sandhagen’s brutal change of heart

Now, most of you know Cory Sandhagen for his wild knockouts and the devastating flying knee knockout against former champion Frankie Edgar. Still, you might not know that Sandhagen is a spiritual person. He is deeply motivated by Hindu, Buddhist-Zen philosophies and is more of a thinker than an average brawler out there for blood.

But following the crushing defeat to Aljamain Sterling, something just snapped inside the American. Even though he lost again two more times against the then-champion Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw, that defeat against Sterling prompted him to change his ways and throw caution to the wind.

Now the thinker is out for blood and will stop at nothing until he completely devours his opponents. He is now motivated to not just beat people but to completely “dominate” them and crush their spirits.