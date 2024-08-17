“CTE is Real”: Johnny Walker Gets Ridiculed for His Claim to Become UFC Champion Despite Two-Fight Losing Streak

Number 9 ranked light heavyweight contender, Johnny Walker landed himself in hot waters after his recent tweet went viral. While he was once a promising talent in the UFC roster with flashy flamboyant ring walks, the Brazilian is now staring down the barrel, suffering two back-to-back losses. However, that hasn’t curbed his aspirations in any manner, although it did get the 32-year-old in trouble with fans.

The 32-year-old posted a recent tweet on “X” that has sparked a fan frenzy, ending badly for Walker. Despite his recent run of losses, the Brazilian appeared to be quite confident, as he wrote,

“I’ll be ufc champion one day , whether you believe or not I don’t care, I believe and it is fact, time will show.”

However, did not receive the response, the light heavyweight was expecting. Instead, fans jumped the post and made an absolute mockery of the fighter, ridiculing him unapologetically. Deeming that the fighter is daydreaming, one fan wrote –

“Stay awake brudda dese dreams starting to leak into ur everyday life.”

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that it was the blunt force impact that Walker took during his fights that got him writing such posts, even urging the fighter to consult an expert for CTE.

“CTE is real my dude. Better get that checked out.”

With insults raining down, one fan decided to drag in a UFC 5 reference to snub Johnny.

“Make your UFC 5 dreams come true.”

Others simply deemed that the fighter was either high or still sleeping after Oezdemir uppercut him into the shadow realm.

“Bro you high.”

In the meantime, this weekend’s showdown at the RAC Arena has brought a rare moment with homeboy Junior Tafa taking on Johnny Walker‘s younger brother Valter Walker at UFC 305. Prior to his bout Tafa weighed in his thoughts and revealed his desire to fight both the Walker brothers during his time in the UFC.

Tafa looking to fight both Walker brothers

27-year-old Junior Tafa is returning to the octagon in front of a home crowd this weekend at UFC 305. He will be aiming to get back to winning ways after his loss to Marcos Rogério de Lima at UFC 298. With a single win out of his three bouts in the promotion, Tafa is determined to put on an excellent showing against the younger Walker that would eventually get him to fight the elder one.

Ahead of Saturday’s bout, Tafa, during his media interaction, expressed his desire to fight both brothers. He said,

“Yeah preparation is good, watched a little bit of tape but yeah, I’d like to fight both of the Walker brothers if I could. I want to campaign down to light heavyweight and his brother would like to come after too. I’m a fan of their fighting style, they’re cool cats you know but, be cool to do both of them ay.”

While Tafa is eyeing a decisive win against the young Walker, Valter is looking to bounce back from a debut loss in April and climb up the ranks like his brother.