mobile app bar

“Didn’t Have High Level Guys”: UFC Fighter Reveals the Reason Behind Leaving Conor McGregor’s Team for Xtreme Couture

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - 03 20 2015: WEIGHING UFC RIO - press conference PK Pressekonferenz with the featherweight challenger Conor McGregor during Weighing Maia UFC held in Maracanazinho. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA MarceloxCortes

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – 03 20 2015: WEIGHING UFC RIO – press conference PK Pressekonferenz with the featherweight challenger Conor McGregor during Weighing Maia UFC held in Maracanazinho. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA MarceloxCortes

Credit
IMAGO / Fotoarena

Conor McGregor’s longtime gym, SBG Ireland, has produced some notable UFC fighters over the years, but Johnny Walker doesn’t feel it’s the right place for him anymore. The once-promising Brazilian light heavyweight is on a 3-fight losing streak and hopes that a change in coaching will help him get to the promised land.

Walker started his UFC career with a lot of promise, winning his first 4 fights with ease, only associated with future champions. But then his chin started giving out. He has since been knocked out so many times that his weak chin has become a part of MMA pop culture. It’s gone beyond the surface-level memes on Instagram and Twitter. There are now multiple subreddits about how bad his chin is and how it has led to a catastrophic fall in his career.


Needless to say, Walker wants to work on it. He needs to work on it if becoming a UFC world champion is still a goal for him. Luckily, he realizes that only a fool does the same things and expects different results. So now, he’s leaving Conor McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh’s Straight Blast Gym to join former UFC heavyweight champion Randy Corture’s Xtreme Couture.

Walker acknowledged the Kavanagh’s impact on his game but revealed that a lack of high-level training partners led to his departure,

“[John Kavanagh] improved my game, he helped me so much, but I did not have big guys there [to train with]….I had boxing guys there but no high-level MMA guys…I didn’t have high-level guys like every day to train.”

Walker will now resume his training under Xtreme Couture’s head coach Eric Nicksick. Nicksick has previously trained world beaters like Francis Ngannou and currently coaches some of the UFC’s top names, including Sean Strickland, Manel Kape, Chris Curtis, and Roman Dolidze.

Whether this move will take his career to new heights remains to be seen, but with a fresh camp and world-class training, Walker seems determined to evolve as a fighter.

Walker is leaving nothing to chance

This new move means Walker will now uproot his life in Ireland and move to Las Vegas in the USA. He admits that he had to be a little selfish to make that decision but ultimately, his career was limited in time, and he knew he couldn’t fight forever.

This realization pushed him to make necessary changes in his training approach. Vegas is the fight capital of the world and will grant him easy access to the best facilities.

“I have the UFC P.I. (Performance Institute), I have strength and conditioning, I have nutrition, physiotherapy, recovery, and I’m training at Xtreme Couture. Coach Eric has everyday of the week, between top 10 to top 15 guys training there.”

Walker is clearly leaving nothing to chance and it’s high time he did that. At 31, with his talent, he was already expected to be fighting for the title. He certainly has the potential to be a champion. The light heavyweight division has always produced mavericks. It was also the home to Glover Texeira, the oldest world champion in UFC history. So, Walker has time. It will now depend on how he uses it.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these