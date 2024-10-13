Dana White Hypes Kai Asakura, Claiming No Fighter Dared to Accept the Fight Before Alexander Pantoja at UFC 310

The MMA frontrunner, UFC, will end the year with a championship doubleheader, looking to bid farewell to the eventful season on a high note. The promotion’s head, Dana White, recently announced that UFC 301 on December 10 will feature two thrilling title fights, including the debut of Kai Asakura against flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja!

Unveiling its final 2024 PPV, Uncle Dana hyped up the card and named the main and co-main events for the evening. While welterweight champ, Belal Muhammad takes on the undefeated Kazakh sensation, Shavkat Rakhmonov, the bossman revealed that in co-mains Pantoja was the only one who agreed to fight the Japanese debutant, resulting in a title 125-lb title fight.

Pulling the veils off of UFC 310, he said,

“The flyweight champion (Alexandre) Pantoja faces the debuting Kai Aasakura. Kai Asakura makes his UFC debut and steps right into a five-round fight, listen to me everybody, nobody wanted to fight him but Pantoja is an absolute badass and agreed to the fight.

Praising Asakura’s record, White added:

Asakura has 13 of his 21 wins by knockout and 12 wins in the very first round. He is a vicious striker, his last two wins were by knees to the body. Asakura is part of a surging Japanese MMA scene and is looking to make a statement in his very first UFC fight.”

The 55-year-old MMA mogul revealed that nobody in the promotion was ready to take on the 30-year-old Jap until the champ himself relayed his readiness, thus handing Asakura an immediate title shot!

Uncle Dana also shared a few key stats – out of his 21 fights, Asakura has 13 wins coming the way of knockouts and 12 of those were quick finishes in the very first round. His last two bouts ended with brutal knees to the body.

As for Pantoja, this will be his third title defense, as he carries on the momentum of six straight wins. Now, that’s going to be a barnburner of a fight!

UFC 310: Complete main card detailed

MMA fans have a super exciting fight card for December with Uncle Dana presenting them with the best Christmas gift. Belal makes his first title defense against Rakhmonov in the main event followed by the above-mentioned flyweight championship fight in the co-mains.

In addition to these, the card also features the return of former interim heavyweight champion, Cyril Gane against the Russian powerhouse, Alexander Volkov.

Not to mention the return of OG God of War, Nick Diaz. The Stockton slugger will mark his return in a welterweight bout against Brazilian sensation, Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, former bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling will have to face top Russian contender Movsar Evloev at featherweight. If that’s not enough, former light heavyweight title challenger, Dominick Reyes is set to face Anthony Smith in an exciting bout.

Now from the women’s division, Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez is a fight to look out for while veteran warrior Clay Guida is set to face Chase Hooper along with Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin & Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van in the main card.