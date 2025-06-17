‘Mike Tyson of Flyweight’: Kai Kara-France Receives Best Accolades of His Career From UFC Champion He Will Fight Next

June 2, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – June 2: Kai Kara-France steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Vegas 74- Kara-France vs Albazi on June 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230602_zsa_p175_014 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Set for his return to a championship setting, the often-overlooked Kai Kara-France has received quite a sizeable compliment. That too from his upcoming foe, Alexandre Pantoja.

Kara-France, who co-headlines UFC 317 at the end of the month, will challenge for undisputed flyweight spoils. Previously vying for the interim crown against former gold holder, Brandon Moreno, the Kiwi came unstuck in the third-round knockout loss.

But since then, rebounding from a skid with a knockout of common foe Steve Erceg, the perennial contender, Kara-France has positioned himself for another championship outing.

Taking on the dominant Pantoja, Kara-France will look to snap the Brazilian’s seven-fight win streak and end his reign at flyweight spanning three consecutive title defenses.

Offered rather a compelling compliment from Pantoja just a week out from their title showdown, Kara-France‘s power is at the forefront of the flyweight champion’s mind, it seems.

Compared to former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson — strictly when it comes to power output against competition — Kara-France’s heavy hands seem to have the attention, and worry to an extent, of Pantoja.

“I feel Kai Kara-France is like a Mikey Tyson. I figured out, like I’m gonna fight with someone who can knock me down,” Alexandre Pantoja told MMA Junkie. “And that makes me pay a lot of attention to his hands, you know. That’s a good challenge. I need challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Junkie (@mmajunkie)

“If I’m seeing him like a Mike Tyson, maybe I need to be more like a Muhammad Ali,” Pantoja continued. “I need the movement. But I know if he try to hit me, I have very good chance. I proved that a long time [ago], I don’t want to prove that a lot, you know. I want to move my head more. That’s something I really work on. But I have strong hands, too, you know. That’s gonna be an amazing opportunity.”

Long-linked with a title showdown, Kara-France has claimed this week that he’s more than prepared to finally fight Brazilian star, Pantoja.

Kara-France expectant of Pantoja test

Finally, sharing the Octagon at the end of this month, news of a pairing of Pantoja and City Kickboxing star Kara-France has been rife since April at the earliest.

And set to battle on a card as high profile as the annual International Fight Week event, perennial contender Kara-France knows the challenge that awaits him in ‘Sin City’.

“I know that this is my time to do it, with age and maturity and experience,” Kara-France told Combat TV. “I already fought for the belt before. And I know what the pressure feels like. I know what the expectations are. So (I’m) just welcoming it, and this time around, ready for it. And this time around, not fighting with things that aren’t going your way – just letting it all flow.”