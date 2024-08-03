Dana White Praises Belal Muhammad for 22M Views Record, Denies Being Upset Over UFC 304 Results

Belal Muhammad poured cold water on Leon Edwards fans at UFC 304, defeating the Brit in his backyard, and snatched the welterweight gold in the process. While many deemed, Belal as a boring fighter with little to no smack talk, staying always classy with words, his UFC 304 triumph impressed the UFC boss, Dana White big time.

In fact, the CEO/President lauded the Palestinian-American for bringing in the number. Speaking to Kevin Iole, White laid out the numbers, mentioning how Belal’s belt wrap clip garnered 22 million views, 14 million more than what the heavyweight homeboy Tom Aspinall received.

“To put it into perspective, the belt wrap for Tom Aspinall did 8.2 million views. Belal’s belt wrap did 22 million views, 22 million!”

Dana White shuts down people saying that he was upset after Belal Muhammad became champion. He says the video of Belal getting the belt wrapped around him got 22 million views, which is the most views EVER for a belt wrap video 🤯 🎥 @KevinI #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/YJEcrV1ReL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 3, 2024

As a matter of fact, ‘Remember The Name‘ racked up the record for the most-watched belt wrap video on the internet, even beating Jon Jones’ ascension to heavyweight.

In the meantime, Dana White has also revealed the massive UFC 308 fights as the promotion’s pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi begins to come together.

Curtains lifted off UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Merely hours before the UFC Abu Dhabi got underway on Saturday afternoon, promotional head Dana White announced four fights featured in UFC’s second coming to UAE.

UFC 308 is scheduled to go down at the same venue – the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, later this year on October 26.

In the main event, featherweight king, Ilia Topuria makes a return to the UFC octagon for his first defense of his newly-minted title when he faces BMF champion, Max ‘The Blessed’ Holloway.

The matchmakers have Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev rescheduled as the co-main event of the evening, bringing the excitement back to the fans, rebooking the shelved UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

In addition to these barnburners, the promotion has scheduled a heavyweight and light heavyweight bout in the main card featuring Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakić at LHW and Cyril Gane vs Alexander Volkov.