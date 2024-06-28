Dana White Ups the Fighters’ Stakes with Two ‘Fight of the Night’ Bonuses at UFC 303

UFC 303 takes place this weekend as the second PPV event of the month for the world leader in combat sports. The card was supposed to mark the return of Conor McGregor, but unfortunate injuries forced the Irishman out of the fight. However, since McGregor was associated with the card initially, the event saw massive financial success with Dana White confirming that it surpassed the $20 million mark. Well, to celebrate this success, White has now increased the number of performance bonuses for UFC 303.

Reporter Mike Bohn was the one responsible for

Interestingly, before the UFC 300 fight card, reporter Mike Bohn was the one who asked Dana White if he could increase the bonus amounts for the fighters. White obliged and increased it to a whopping $300,000. Similarly, Bohn came to the rescue of fighters once again as he asked the 54-year-old if he could pick a fight of the night between the co-main main event and the main event at UFC 303.

TWO Fight of the Night bonuses will be in play at #UFC303, after Dana White obliges to @MikeBohn‘s request (again). pic.twitter.com/lFF6N4faLF — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 27, 2024



When White claimed that both fights were extremely close and that he could not make his pick, Bohn asked the UFC President if he would increase the number of fight night bonuses to two since he could not make a pick and to commemorate UFC 303.

The 54-year-old initially chuckled before agreeing to Bohn’s request. White confirmed that he would offer not one but two fight night bonuses for UFC 303. This means that there is an additional $100,000 up for grabs for all the fighters involved in the event. Needless to say, this will further encourage the contestants to put it all on the line come Saturday night.

A closer look at the fight card for UFC 303

Other than the main event and co-main event there are some fights that fans must look out for at UFC 303. Chief among them is the fight between Joe Pyfer and Marc-André

Barriault which is the feature fight on the prelim card. Both men are dangerous knockout artists and the fight will most likely not go the distance.

In addition to this another fight that has gone under the radar is Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze. Although a last-minute fight for Dolidze, it is an extremely exciting matchup between two talented light heavyweights. To top it all off, the likes of Ian Garry, Michael Page, Brian Ortega, and Alex Pereira are all fighters who will be aiming to stamp their mark at UFC 303.