Dana White Uses Canelo Alvarez to Defend High Ticket Prices for UFC 306: ‘We Study It Like F**king Scientist’

UFC’s September extravaganza at the Sphere is slowly picking up its pace after its tickets go on sale. While the event commemorating the Mexican Independence Day has a steep price with the ticket prices topping off at $17,507, the promotional head Dana White believes the event is on par with any super event, not compromising on anything.

Speaking to Kevin Iole on his YouTube channel, the UFC frontman confirmed that the ticket prices start at $1.5k and move upwards. Adding to his point, the CEO defended the steep pricing by calling a lot of fans casuals and claiming that they study this like scientists. He then further defended the pricing by saying that this was their business and they do what they have to do.

Explaining how he and his men have zeroed in on each detail, White revealed that the upcoming Noche UFC/UFC 306 on September 14 is one card that is competitively priced, definitely on par with another massive event that unfolds that day – Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga.

White also mentioned that the Spanish pugilist’s bout that day has a guaranteed #20 million gate on it by MGM while his men at UFC put together something similar with comparable firepower.

“I mean, this is our business, this is what we do and this is on par with any big, like a Canelo fight. It’s on par with the Canelo fight and obviously this is a one of one event…This is on-par for any massive event that happens on Cinco de Mayo or Mexican Independence day when Canelo fights.”

For those who plan to vising the Sphere to watch the event, the cheapest ticket for the event is $1,500 plus all the taxes which bumps it up to $2,157. Do note that White has claimed to have already spent in excess of $17 million on the venue, so this should not come as that much of a surprise.

Is it fair for the fans and good for the growth of the sport? Probably no and definitely no! MMA has been always a sport of the working class people, with its ceiling on par with that of soccer if promoted well.

Now then, if you want some more info on the event, here’s how the card is stacked.

UFC 306 – An overview

All in all, UFC 306 will have 10 fights with the cheapest ticket on sale at $2000 while the costliest one goes for $17,507 each as per Ticketmaster.com.

The MMA extravaganza will take place at Vega’s Sphere with the UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley featured in the main event title fight against ‘The Machine’ Merab Dvalishvili.

While ‘Suga’ gets what may be the toughest test of his career against Dvalishvili, UFC women’s flyweight champ Alexa Grasso defends her title against former champion Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.

Besides these two electrifying bouts, the main card also offers the rescheduled Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes fight among several other fascinating scraps.