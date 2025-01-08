Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones’ Loss to Tom Aspinall is Important for UFC’s Future

Daniel Cormier wasn’t mincing words when he claimed that Jon Jones losing to Tom Aspinall could be a game-changer for the UFC. In his own YouTube video, Cormier said that Jones has dominated the sport for so long that his shadow looms over every new contender. For the UFC to truly move forward in the post-Jones era, someone needs to take him down, and Cormier thinks Aspinall is the guy to do it.

“He needs to lose. He can’t go and leave this thing undefeated. For Tom Aspinall to become the next big superstar, he has to beat Jon Jones.”

However, Cormier acknowledged the flip side. If Aspinall fails to defeat Jones, his career could forever be marred by the loss. No matter what he accomplishes after that, a cloud will hang over his career.

Interestingly, Cormier also explored the possibility of Jones sticking around after a win over Aspinall. He admitted that this would be great news for the UFC, as Jones would continue to be a massive draw for the promotion.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for both fighters and the UFC as a whole. For Jones, it’s about adding another chapter to his legendary career. For Aspinall, it’s the opportunity to break free from Jones’ shadow and solidify himself as the face of the heavyweight division.

Whether Jones wins or loses, one thing is clear: the UFC’s future could hinge on this matchup. The entire MMA world has their eyes on this matchup and another UFC veteran gave his thoughts on it recently.

Velasquez predicts result for Jones vs. Aspinall bout

UFC veteran Cain Velasquez has his doubts about Aspinall’s chances against Jones. During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former heavyweight champion shared his prediction for the potential fight, siding with Jones due to his meticulous approach to studying opponents.

“I don’t think [Tom Aspinall] beats Jon Jones… [Aspinall] has a pattern that’s somewhat easy to find. The type of guy Jon Jones is, I think he studies him and beats him.” Cain Velasquez breaks down a potential heavyweight matchup between Jon Jones x Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/jDNQPGZ2Ip — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 7, 2025

Velasquez’s comments highlight one of Jones’ greatest strengths, his ability to analyze opponents in detail. Known for watching endless hours of fight tape, Jones is a master at identifying weaknesses and capitalizing on them. Over the years, this obsessive preparation has allowed him to outsmart and outmaneuver some of the best fighters in the world.

While Aspinall’s explosiveness and agility have made him a rising star in the heavyweight division, Velasquez seems to believe that Jones’ strategic brilliance will ultimately be the deciding factor. If the fight happens, it could come down to whether Aspinall can adapt and overcome Jones’ legendary fight IQ.