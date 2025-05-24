Anthony Smith Insists Jon Jones Isn’t Ducking, Instead Outsmarting Tom Aspinall Mentally

Once his foe inside the octagon, retired UFC fighter Anthony Smith has begun a new chapter as a cheerleader for undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Over the last few days, Jones has been posting pictures and videos of himself having fun, chilling in Thailand, and hanging out with the influencer Hasbulla. Unfortunately, for interim champion Tom Aspinall, each day Jones does this is another day he sits idle, unable to take the undisputed title of the consensus GOAT.

In light of this situation, rumor mills have run wild. Some have suggested that the UFC isn’t paying Jones the money he wants, while others, including Aspinall, firmly believe, Jones is practicing the ancient art of ducking.

But according to former light heavyweight contender Smith, Jones isn’t afraid of anybody. In fact, the Albuquerque resident is spending his days living rent-free in Aspinall’s head.

Speaking to UFC veteran Din Thomas, Smith claimed that Jones doesn’t believe he is capable of being defeated. “He said it. It’s god’s will for him to be perfect. There’s that piece to it. And then we go back and look at the people he’s fought,” Smith argued.

“Vitor Belfort, at the time, was feared by everybody. Rashav Evans, in his prime, was feared by everybody. Thiago Santos- scary as a motherfu**r. Alexander Gustaffson- matches his size, his athletic ability, he was supposed to be the guy, and almost was. And then Jon fought him again after almost being beaten. Did it again,” he continued.

Smith claims that he has looked Jones in the eyes and realized that he is not afraid of anyone. In fact, the only reason, he argues, Jones is stalling the Aspinall fight is because he loves to play his little games.

“Think about it, if you are Jon Jones. And you just sit back and Aspinall’s talking all this sh*t… because Aspinall needs him. Jon doesn’t need Aspinall. He could never fight again. Whatever money he makes fighting Aspinall, he’s blowing in Thailand right now, he doesn’t give a f**k,” Smith noted.

According to Smith, Jones is just doing his own thing while Aspinall is playing into it because he’s just too desperate.

Aspinall’s desperation playing into Jones’ plan, claims Smith

“That’s his mentality. That’s how he operates… He’s a master manipulator. So, he’s having a really good time wearing Aspinall the f**k out emotionally and Aspinall is just playing into it. If you just shut up, sit back super quietly, train, bust your a**, he’ll show up because then the game is over,” Smith advised Aspinall.

The former light heavyweight title contender claims that Jones, by virtue of his status in MMA, believes he can do whatever he wants

“Because he’s thinking, ‘Who the f**k are you? I am Jon f**king Jones. I will fight whenever I am god damn ready and if you don’t like it, go f**k yourself,‘” Smith added.

“Who in the f**k are we to tell him when to fight?…He’s having a real good time wearing Aspinall the f**k out emotionally and Aspinall is playing right into it.” Anthony Smith explains why @JonnyBones is in NO WAY ducking Tom Aspinall ️MMA Today w/@DinThomas & Anthony Smith pic.twitter.com/jQ8cRown4j — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) May 21, 2025



Smith also asked fans not to spend too much time worrying about Jones or calling him out. While he does assert that Jones will fight again, it will simply not be in accordance with the schedule that fans decide for him.

“We all have to take a step back and you have to look at the things that this man has done, people that he’s fought and things that he’s accomplished. Who in the f**k are we to tell him when its time to fight?” the veteran fighter questioned.