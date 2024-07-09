Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones ‘Redefines History’ at This Age, Cites LeBron James and Tom Brady Examples

Don’t rub your eyes yet, you read that right, Daniel Cormier did praise Jon Jones!

Who would have ever thought that the former champ could put his differences aside and compliment his biggest rival in the octagon? Recently, there has been a lot of talk and controversy regarding who the undisputed heavyweight champ will fight next, with fans wanting Aspinall, while Bones preferring Stipe Miocic.

For Jones, it is all a matter of legacy, he wants to take on the greatest heavyweight of all time and beat him, then probably hang up his gloves.

However, Cormier sees it differently. Comparing Bones to Tom Brady and LeBron James, he believes the UFC GOAT now has the chance to really redefine greatness he keeps fighting,

“If he can continue this on, now at an advanced age…LeBron’s playing in season number 20, he’s 40. Tom Brady played till his mid 40s….If he can do that, he can redefine history.”

‘DC’ would like to believe that all the attention and the respect the light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira is getting, will motivate Jones to stick around a little longer just so he can add one more name to his resume.

Now, ‘Bones’ has made it clear that he does not have many fights left. So he’s looking to make each fight as big as possible, but on his terms, against the opponents he wants to fight.

However, only Jones knows if he is actually hanging up his gloves for real after the Miocic fight.

Is Miocic the last Titan Jones fells?

Jones has not given any clear indication that he will retire after the Miocic fight, but he has been hinting at it a lot lately. He knows he’s getting older and does not have many more fights in him.

There are actually a couple of guys who can challenge his claim to the throne. Tom Aspinall, and perhaps, Alex Pereira if he moves up could pose some serious threat to Jones.

A fan recently asked him the question directly, wanting to know if he would see more of ‘Bones’ in the octagon even after the Stipe fight.

Jones told him that it was hard to say right now and he would have to consider some ‘crazy’ options at his disposal right now.

“Honestly, it’s hard to say right now, I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance. The options are looking crazy right now.”

Whether he retires or not will depend on Jones’ next fight against Stipe. If he still thinks he can still compete at the highest level and take on a new generation of talents, he should definitely continue.

But if it’s anything like Bones’ early days in the UFC where he was fighting ageing champions, then he wouldn’t want to be on the other side of that stick.