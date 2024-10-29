Daniel Cormier Believes Khamzat Chimaev Has the ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov Feel’ for Missing Out on UFC Title Shot

Khamzat Chimaev made a huge statement at UFC 308 with a commanding win over Robert Whittaker, shutting down his critics and positioning himself perfectly for a title shot. But Daniel Cormier sees a familiar story unfolding, one that reminds him of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bloody path to the top.

Just as Khabib had to wait patiently due to circumstances beyond his control, Cormier feels Chimaev faces similar hurdles despite proving his readiness.

According to Cormier, Chimaev has that “Khabib feel,” a champion-in-waiting vibe that fans and fighters alike can sense, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets his shot.

DC believes Chimaev should have had his title shot by now but it’s just been like how it was when Khabib kept getting injured. While talking to his Good Guy/Bad Guy co-host Chael Sonnen, DC was reminded of how it was only a matter of time before Khabib got to the promised land.

“Khabib could not get to the fights. And so it was like a matter of time before he finally got there. It feels like Chimaev is going to get there, it is just a matter of being at the right place at the right time.”

He’s not wrong. It took a long time for Khabib to get to the title, because he was considered boring, even though he absolutely destroyed anybody they put against him in that cage.

While Chimaev has not been accused of being boring, over the past two years, he has struggled to stay fit and active. A number of health complications meant he has had to pull out of fights. So, if he is able to stay fit and active, he should face Dricus Du Plessis next, even though Sean Strickland has laid claim to it.

Given that he just pushed Robert Whittaker’s jaw into his mouth, with a chokehold no less, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dana White let him have a go at the UFC middleweight champion.

DDP promise to take Chimaev’s ‘O’

The UFC middleweight champ had a front-row seat to the action at UFC 308, where he watched Chimaev stake a serious claim as the next top contender in the division. The Chechen fighter’s rise came at the expense of Whittaker, who suffered a brutal injury from a nasty face crank, potentially closing his own championship window for good.

This win for Chimaev also hit close to home for du Plessis; after all, Whittaker was the fighter he had also defeated to earn his title shot. After watching the UFC 308 fight, Du Plessis congratulated Chimaev on social media but also made it clear he’s ready to “take his O”.

Though a rematch with Sean Strickland was anticipated for early 2025, Chimaev’s performance may have just shifted the tide. Even White hinted at the possibility of rearranging things, given the hype surrounding a potential “Stillknocks” vs. “Borz” showdown.

It will be truly a sight to see Chimaev’s raw power go toe to toe with DDP’s Drunken Kung Fu master techniques.