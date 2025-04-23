Citing Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier Says an ‘Interim Title’ While Dricus Du Plessis Is Injured Would Be ‘Unjust’

Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis’ undisclosed injury is seemingly ruining Dana White’s plan for a title fight featuring Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317 in June. While rumors of an interim title being introduced into the mix have caused a little disturbance in the force, not everyone is a fan.

If middleweight fighter Caio Borralho is to be believed, du Plessis is suffering from a broken shin and will be out for quite some time. Notably, the champion has uncharacteristically remained mum on the subject.

In turn, a host of matchups have been suggested for his to-be opponent Chimaev. Namely, an interim title fight against Borralho appears to have piqued interest, especially with the Fighting Nerds staple welcoming an interim championship affair.

However, UFC veteran Cormier believes should the UFC move forward with a temporary title just to keep up appearances, it would be doing a grave injustice to the South African.

“I got a problem,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel.

“There’s no reason for an interim championship fight [at middleweight]. If there’s an interim title fight — being that Dricus (du Plessis) just fought very recently — it would be one of the most unjust interim titles made in recent UFC history”, he asserted.

Cormier then went ahead and compared the situation to undisputed champion Jon Jones’ situation with his shoulder injury after winning the title at UFC 285 in March 2023.

Frustratingly, Jones’ first title defense would come a year and eight months later at UFC 309 in November last year. To fill the gap at the top of the division, the UFC would allow Tom Aspinall to take on Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

“I remember when Jon Jones fought against Ciryl Gane for the belt,” Cormier added, noting that Aspinall’s crowning moment came only after six months of vacancy.

“Dricus fought two months ago. So, to make an interim title, I think is just unfair”, he pointed out. Naturally, du Plessis agrees.

Reacting to criticism from Chimaev for his absence from UFC 317, the South African was happy to teach him a lesson about stones and glasshouses.

DDP fuming at Chimaev’s implication

Claiming a fight with the unbeaten challenger was never officially signed for UFC 317, the Pretoria native is keeping his hand close to his chest on this one.

Furthermore, he seems to believe Chimaev is far from suitable to weigh in on clash exits, pointing to his recent string of cancelled fights through his notable injury and illness setbacks.

“Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5 years and tell me who’s bullsh*t,” Dricus du Plessis posted on X, aimed at Khamzat Chimaev.

Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who’s bullshit pic.twitter.com/Mo0KMWC8eT — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 21, 2025



To be fair, DDP has successfully made it to the last six signed fights he’s been booked in, something that cannot be said for the Chechen fighter.

In the last couple of years, Chimaev has withdrawn from fights against Paulo Costa and Nate Diaz. His last pull-out was against Robert Whittaker at UFC: Saudi Arabia, last year.

Regardless, disappointed that the Chechen is not getting the fight he has been lobbying for years now, fans continue to question the champion. Some have even insisted that since no fighter is ever 100% going into the octagon, DDP should just wing it.

Seemingly unfazed, the champion has responded with “Question is, was the fight [with Chimaev] signed?”