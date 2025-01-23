mobile app bar

Daniel Cormier Claims ‘Shutting Off’ UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili’s Lights is the Only Way to Defeat Him

Kevin Binoy
Published

Daniel Cormier (L), Merab Dvalishvili (R)

Credits: IMAGO

Over the weekend, Merab Dvalishvili handed Umar Nurmagomedov his first career loss at UFC 311 and proved once again why he is a force to be reckoned with. UFC veteran Daniel Cormier seemed so impressed by his performance that they now believe there is only way to win against him- put him to sleep.

During his weekly podcast with former UFC fighter Ben Askren, Cormie surmised that till Merab is “up and walking”, he will continue to press his opponent. And courtesy of his undying cardio, he will be able to keep it up till the final bell rings. 

“It seems like the only way to beat him, is by completely shutting out the lights…What he does is every second of the fight, he is just attacking your will. Till you eventually start going, ‘man do I really have what I have to have in order to get through this dude?’”

Interestingly, the last time Merab tasted defeat was via a finish, submitting to Ricky Simon back in 2018. That fight remains a rare blemish on his record in the UFC.

Since then, Merab has been on an absolute tear, racking up an incredible 12-fight win streak. Along the way, he’s defeated some of the best in the game, including Jose Aldo, Petr Yan Henry Cejudo, and Sean O’Malley.

His fight against Umar was no different from the other fights he has won either. The formula remains the same. His opponents, including Umar, have been technically superior fighters and have often rained down an ungodly amount of offense on him.

For the first three rounds of the fight, Umar looked like he had it in the bag. But Merab persisted, launching periodic offenses, the frequency of which only increased in the championship rounds. Umar could hardly summon any power in his shots by this time.

Merab now hopes to fight in March or April where he might be fighting Sean O’Malley in a rematch, as teased by the UFC President, Dana White.

However, his teammate and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling doesn’t see a point in that.

Sterling has no faith in O’Malley’s skills

Sterling pointed out that Dvalishvili completely dominated O’Malley with his grappling and relentless takedowns, cruising to a unanimous decision victory at UFC: Noche.

Indeed, O’Malley didn’t look as sharp as he normally does with his striking and aggression against Merab, probably due to his hip injury. He has since had surgery and is on his way to a complete recovery. He had even claimed that he would be laying off social media to properly focus on the title rematch.

However, Sterling believes even if O’Malley does his very best to focus and prepare, there’s very little he could do differently to a machine like the champion.


O’Malley could always heed Cormier’s advice and land that one punch and put Merab on the slab but doing that while moving backward and countering takedowns will be more challenging than anything he has faced in his career so far.

Take Yan’s fight with Merab in 2023 for example. Yan is an explosive striker, with a far better ground game than O’Malley. And he managed to stuff 38 of Merab’s takedowns. But, more importantly, he still got taken down 11 times during the course of the fight!

It wouldn’t be surprising if that is exactly what is in store for O’Malley if the rematch actualizes.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Kevin Binoy

Kevin Binoy

With more than 4 years of journalistic experience in the mixed martial arts industry, Kevin Binoy is a true connoisseur of the sport. He is an MMA journalist at The SportsRush but the 'break room historian' watches every sport under the sun. While his degree in economics enables him to call Paris home, Kevin only ever humbly brags having caught a glimpse of Demetrious Johnson that one time LIVE in Singapore. Kevin has covered countless UFC PPVs with over 2500 articles and millions of views to his name. He mainly covers PPVs and Fight Nights but also has a finger on the pulse of MMA pop culture.

