Daniel Cormier Evades Weigh-In to Avoid Getting Trolled by Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov- Fans React

Islam Makhachev has been teasing Daniel Cormier about his weight for a long time now. Every time the pair sit for an interview, all the champ does is make fun of ‘DC’s’ weight, and fans love their dynamic. Being a good sport, Cormier tries to take it sportingly and claps back with his own jibes. However, he refused to step on the scales during a recent show, just to make sure that fans have no ammo against him.

Cormier is a part of the UFC’s weigh-in show that takes place during the weigh-ins of big fight cards. During the latest show, the others involved tried to get the former fighter to hop on the weighing scale, but he outright refused. Naturally, fans found this hilarious and soon poured in on social media with their responses,

“He knows Islam gonna be extra bully next time they see each other if he steps on that scale jajaja”

He knows Islam gonna be extra bully next time they see each other if he steps on that scale jajaja — Jose Ortiz (@Law_D_Caos) August 16, 2024

One fan pointed out how Khabib Nurmagomedov was right about Daniel Cormier,

“Khabib was right all the time about fatguy”

Khabib was right all the time about fatguy — Fadillah D. N (@valfadillah) August 17, 2024

Another fan poked fun at ‘DC’ about his weight by saying it would not register on the scale,

“That scale just gonna say “damn””

That scale just gonna say “damn” — Brax Moore (@brax_moore_more) August 16, 2024

This fan spoke about how Cormier was probably getting flashbacks from all the weight cuts he has done in his life,

“DC getting flashbacks”

DC getting flashbacks — HGTP://dumbmoney (@NanoSamoan) August 17, 2024

Yet another fan made fun of the former UFC light heavyweight champion by saying,

“Scale is going to say “one person at a time please””

Scale is going to say “one person at a time please” — MattTalksMMA (@rgcycled) August 16, 2024

This user knows Khabib and Makhachev would not stop trolling him if they found out how much he weighs,

“He knows@TeamKhabib and @Islam will not leave him alone for the next 3 years LOOOOOL”

He knows @TeamKhabib and @Islam will not leave him alone for the next 3 years LOOOOOL — Clearly Abbas (@AbbasClearly) August 17, 2024

Speaking of UFC 305, Cormier has flown down to Australia for the fight. In a recent interview, he even spoke about the main event.

Cormier gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis making Israel Adesanya cry

Dricus du Plessis has gotten into Israel Adesanya’s head. In fact, the champion even got the challenger to cry during the press conference for their fight. In a recent interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, ‘DC’ referenced the episode and spoke about how such mind games affect a fighter, saying,

“If you’re Team Dricus, I’m pretty they’re all celebrating. You’ve come face-to-face with this man three, four times and in two of those instances he’s had real emotional responses.”

“If you’re Team Dricus, I’m pretty they’re all celebrating. You’ve come face-to-face with this man three, four times and in two of those instances he’s had real emotional responses.” Daniel Cormier reacts to Israel Adesanya shedding tears at the #UFC305 presser. (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/7WIw7I7ZRe — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 16, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes that du Plessis and his team would be ecstatic to see ‘The Last Stylebender’ get emotional so easily. It could signify that the champ has gotten into his head and in a sport like MMA, mental fortitude is very important.