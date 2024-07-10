mobile app bar

“He Lost LMAO”: Daniel Cormier Reminds UFC Champ Islam Makhachev of Past Victory Over Him

Islam Makhachev and Daniel Cormier

credits: IMAGO

Although Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev have taken a few casual jibes at each other despite their friendship, a recent Instagram post from ‘DC’ revealed that nothing had changed in his relationship with the UFC lightweight champ. The snap in the post showed Cormier defeating Makhachev during one of their training activities at the American Kickboxing Academy. It also had ‘DC’ reminding Makhachev, who the boss was.

ESPN MMA didn’t name Cormier the ‘Good Guy’ for nothing. Unlike other fighters, the Louisiana native shares an amicable relationship with most in the promotion. Avid UFC fans know that Cormier is a very good friend to both the Dagestani UFC champions, Khabib and Makhachev. Besides, with the trio training together at AKA, it’s quite understandable that they had squared off against each other several times previously.

The former UFC champ-champ highlighted a similar moment where he had managed to get the better of Makhachev during one such session. It showed another AKA trainee raising Cormier’s hand, which indicated that he had won the contest against the Dagestani. However, the caption to the post, which may scorch Makhachev even more, read,

“Never Forget @islam_makhachev! @romerocotton @americankickboxingacademy (he’s so sad that he lost lmao)”

 

While ‘DC’ loves roasting Makhachev whenever he gets the chance to do so, their bond has remained strong, and the former UFC champ-champ never hesitates to stand behind his friend whenever needed.

Cormier defended Makhachev’s performance against Dustin Poirier

Several UFC fans criticized Makhachev even after he defeated Poirier at UFC 302 since they believed the Dagestani couldn’t dominate the way he had intended. While such criticism was quite absurd, to begin with, Cormier wasted no time in jumping to his friend’s defense.

In an interview with ‘Xtra MMA’ Cormier mentioned that Makhachev would’ve won the fight against Poirier four rounds to one even if he didn’t manage to submit ‘The Diamond’ in the final stanza. On top of it, ‘DC’ even addressed the criticisms and insisted that it was the expectations of the fans that made them slam Makhachev even after such a dominant performance.

The friendship Cormier shares with Makhachev is truly heartwarming, and it has given UFC fans several lighthearted moments to cherish, despite the brutal nature of the sport.

