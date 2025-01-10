Daniel Cormier Explains How Jon Jones Overcame His Superior Wrestling, Humbling Bo Nickal on His Skills

Bo Nickal’s bold claims about his potential wrestling dominance against Khamzat Chimaev sparked plenty of chatter in the MMA world, but Daniel Cormier is here to add some perspective. While Cormier was impressed with the middleweight prospect, citing his own experience with Jon Jones, he claims being a superior wrestler on paper doesn’t always guarantee success inside the octagon.

Cormier explained how Jones, despite not having the same wrestling credentials as him, managed to outmaneuver him during their fights. DC is a former Olympian, who came 4th at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. Jones, on the other hand, was a NJCAA champion. However, when the two fought inside the octagon, Jones got the better of Cormier both times.

DC used this as an example to explain why Nickal might be in deeper water with Chimaev than he thinks.

“In theory, when you’re the better wrestler, you expect to be able to control the wrestling. In reality it is not as clear a line to define as one would think. I was that because I came over as the Olympian. I would have beaten Jon Jones 10-0. I would have beaten Gustafsson 10-0 no problem. Yet they both took me down.”

According to Cormier, MMA wrestling goes far beyond standard moves like double legs, single legs, and high crotches. It involves clinch work, positioning, and defending takedowns against the cage—elements unique to fighting in an octagon.

So, in theory, Nickal’s confidence in his skill set makes sense. He was a college wrestling phenom after all. But experience in the cage matters just as much. And Nickal’s approach to fighting only twice a year and climbing up the pecking order isn’t helping the cause. In the 3-4 years since he has been in the UFC, the middleweight has only fought 6 times, with two of those fights having taken place in the Dana White Contender Series. He still remains unranked.

Does Nickal actually have a plan?

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen hyped up the need for the UFC to match up Nickal with Chimaev and claimed that the fight was inevitable.

Nickal then invited Sonnen on his YouTube channel and emphasized that such a bout would deliver massive value to fans and the sport, and he’s eager to test himself against one of the most formidable fighters in the division.

As for how a fight with Chimaev might play out, Nickal is confident his stamina and wrestling would tip the scales in his favor.

“You’re not going to take me down, which is your best attribute. So you’re going to have to strike with me. I’m probably going to be able to take you down. Maybe I don’t hold you down on the ground forever, but I can hold you down there for a little bit, and the longer the fight goes, the worse it’s going to get.”

Now Chimaev does spend a lot of his energy right from the get go but he has been in 5-round battles before. Sure, Gilbert Burns took him to the cleaners and almost got the win but Chimaev prevailed regardless. Nickal hasn’t been in those situations yet. Besides, he also has Chimaev’s striking and power to worry about, a quality he doesn’t possess in abundance himself.