Daniel Cormier Accuses Jon Jones of Refusing to Pass the Torch, Like Floyd Mayweather Protecting His Legacy

Long-time rival, Daniel Cormier, has hit out at Jon Jones after his shocking UFC retirement overnight — comparing him to Floyd Mayweather, for failing to drop the ladder down for others.

The controversial heavyweight title reign — as well as the decorated career of Jones came to a less-than-ceremonious end just ahead of UFC Baku, as confirmed by promotional boss, Dana White. As a result, he has relinquished his crown, with interim champion Tom Aspinall receiving promotion to the status of undisputed gold holder.

While that is good news, Jones notoriously held the heavyweight division hostage by refusing to unify the title against Aspinall for almost two years — first insisting on fighting a retired Stipe Miocic and then simply refusing to show up to work.

“If you look at what he (Jon Jones) has accomplished in the sport… I obviously feel bad for Tom (Aspinall)… but we’ll make it up to him,” White said in his post-event interview after UFC Baku. Unfortunately, according to former champion Cormier, that isn’t enough.

Complimenting the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Demetrious Johnson for the way in which they departed the UFC and handed the baton, Cormier hit out at the fashion in which Jones left the scene.

Comparing him to elusive boxing icon, Mayweather, Cormier noted how neither ‘Money’ nor Jones dropped the ladder toward the end of their career to worthy challengers, to pass the proverbial torch.

“You always gotta give that opportunity [to the challenger],” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Floyd Mayweather never really gave that opportunity. Floyd said, ‘I’m going to protect what I got. Make a lot of money and take the fights when I want them — where I want ’em.”

“And that’s what Jon is doing,” Cormier added. “He doesn’t want to fight Tom. And I honestly feel, if Tom loses, he would come back [to the UFC].”

However, despite being heavily criticized for his decision to avoid a fight with Aspinall, Jones remains unbothered by all the fervor.

Jones gushes over career achievements

In the hours following his retirement announcement, Jones spoke publicly for the first time — confirming White’s comments on his official social media.

And beyond thanking fans — as well as God and promotional brass for support, Jones revealed he had new “challenges” awaiting him — seemingly far from the combat sphere.

“As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead,” he said in a statement posted on X. “MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.”