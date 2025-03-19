Daniel Cormier Feels Sad for Conor McGregor, Calls It Unfortunate to See ‘Notorious’ UFC Career End in a Bad Way

Going out on the shield was never going to be an option for Conor McGregor. He had always been vocal about making the most out of this sport and bouncing. But nobody really realized it meant breaking his leg mid-fight over 3 years ago and just being in the news for all the wrong reasons was going to be it, least of all UFC veteran Daniel Cormier.

His last fight came to a tragic ending when he snapped his ankle during his UFC 264 rematch against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman was out looking for redemption, after getting knocked out in their first fight earlier that year. But unfortunately for him, things didn’t go according to plan.

Since then, he infamously made Michael Chandler wait for over two years saying he would fight him, only to pull out of their fight scheduled for UFC 303 with an injury.

Then began the era of ‘The Notorious’ calling everyone out, from Chandler to Topuria in the UFC and Mike Perry in BKFC. But naturally, none of these fights ever materialized. It was exciting at first to see McGregor picking up potential opponents but with McGregor looking committed to running for the Irish Presidency, the realization soon set in.

In a YouTube video with Ben Askren ‘DC’ spoke about how he isn’t convinced that the Irishman’s venture into politics is going to be successful, but he feels sad about the fact that he won’t be able to see him in the octagon again.

“For me, it’s kinda sad because it is. It’s like, when a guy comes, and he’s that successful, and he’s that good, you hope that the last time you see him in the octagon, is him fighting. Even if it’s him losing. You don’t want the last memory, is him sitting in the octagon with a broken leg.” he said.

Conor sitting on the floor leaning back on the cage with Joe Rogan interviewing him, as he hurled insults at Poirier and his wife is a memory that had sadly triumphed other moments he’s had inside the octagon.

Of course, regardless of Cormier’s sentiments ‘The Notorious‘ simply has different aspirations at the moment. The Irishman even met Donald Trump at the White House as a representative of Ireland on St. Paddy’s Day. Unfortunately, back home in Ireland, it wasn’t so well received.

McGregor doesn’t represent Ireland, claims Irish PM

Conor has long been complaining about immigration in Ireland. So much so that he made some violently anti-immigrant remarks in 2024, ahead of the Dublin riots, leading to investigative agencies looking into his social media posts.

He has only doubled down on the hateful rhetoric since then.

In fact, while he was at the White House, he made a strong statement after being asked about the state of the current government in Ireland, “Every available metric has shown that the government of Ireland, currently, has failed the people of Ireland. In ten years, Dublin City Centre has gone from one of the most safest Cities in Europe, to one of the most dangerous.”

He added that “Ireland is on the cusp of losing its Irishness”, claiming an “illegal immigration racket” was “running ravage on the country”.

Watch this video of Conor McGregor. Feel the anger. Feel the intensity. See that look in his eyes. He really means it.pic.twitter.com/NsbQTA5RrG — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 17, 2025

McGregor vows to be the voice of change for the Irish people. Although it may appear that he is garnering a lot of support on social media, the Irish people want him to clean up his act before he tries to get involved in the politics that run their country.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin was quick to denounce McGregor’s hateful rhetoric. “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”, he tweeted.