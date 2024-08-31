mobile app bar

Daniel Cormier Gets Roasted After Clip of Him Eating During UFC Fight Commentary Goes Viral

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Cormier Gets Roasted After Clip of Him Eating During UFC Fight Commentary Goes Viral

Daniel Cormier
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

As it looks, former UFC double champion, Daniel Cormier is having some trouble keeping food off of his table. Yes, the ex-champion was again caught chomping down food at the commentary booth during a live UFC fight and the funny part is, one can hear the champ chewing and smacking his lips to call the shots and continue his work.

Following last week’s Fight Night at the Apex Facility, DC was on the mic on Tuesday, commentating on the latest episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. He was at cage-side with the commentary duties, calling the action in one of the best fights in DWCS history- Bogdan Grad vs Michael Aswell.

Despite the intense thrilling war that ensued in the octagon, DC was caught again munching on food amidst the live event.

 

And to reiterate because it’s actually so hilarious, you can actually hear the veteran chewing his food and smacking his lips. DC truly is the ‘Daddest man on the planet’.

Even his mishaps are wholesome!

Meanwhile, the fight itself was an absolute bloody war that saw both fighters test each other to their limits. Bogdan ultimately won a split decision and took home the UFC contract along with a fat stack of cash.

Bogdan Grad snags a UFC contract, defeating America’s Michael Aswell

Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday featured an absolute ringer in the co-main event featuring a featherweight bout between Austria’s Bogdan Grad & America’s Michael Aswell. The main event bout produced one hell of a back and forth war as the two fighters used their fists to do the talking.

In fact, while Bogdan ultimately won the SD and took home the UFC contract, Uncle Dana was so impressed with both men’s performances that he ‘generously’ awarded both their wins and show purses, along with an additional $5,000 bonus.

Furthermore, while Grad flew back home with a fresh contract, his American counterpart had to return with a gnarly cut above the eye along with the additional $15,000 and a promise of a future UFC contract.

Witnessing the action in person, the UFC President announced that he spoke with the matchmakers and revealed that the promotion intends to offer Aswell a short-notice opportunity the next time a fighter is forced out of a bout once he is fully healed up.

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these