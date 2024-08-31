Daniel Cormier Gets Roasted After Clip of Him Eating During UFC Fight Commentary Goes Viral

As it looks, former UFC double champion, Daniel Cormier is having some trouble keeping food off of his table. Yes, the ex-champion was again caught chomping down food at the commentary booth during a live UFC fight and the funny part is, one can hear the champ chewing and smacking his lips to call the shots and continue his work.

Following last week’s Fight Night at the Apex Facility, DC was on the mic on Tuesday, commentating on the latest episode of Dana White’s Contender Series. He was at cage-side with the commentary duties, calling the action in one of the best fights in DWCS history- Bogdan Grad vs Michael Aswell.

Despite the intense thrilling war that ensued in the octagon, DC was caught again munching on food amidst the live event.

Daniel Cormier shamelessly eating into his mic on live UFC commentary was wild 💀 pic.twitter.com/Ph1Pd6MxXm — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 30, 2024

And to reiterate because it’s actually so hilarious, you can actually hear the veteran chewing his food and smacking his lips. DC truly is the ‘Daddest man on the planet’.

Even his mishaps are wholesome!

Meanwhile, the fight itself was an absolute bloody war that saw both fighters test each other to their limits. Bogdan ultimately won a split decision and took home the UFC contract along with a fat stack of cash.

Bogdan Grad snags a UFC contract, defeating America’s Michael Aswell

Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday featured an absolute ringer in the co-main event featuring a featherweight bout between Austria’s Bogdan Grad & America’s Michael Aswell. The main event bout produced one hell of a back and forth war as the two fighters used their fists to do the talking.

In fact, while Bogdan ultimately won the SD and took home the UFC contract, Uncle Dana was so impressed with both men’s performances that he ‘generously’ awarded both their wins and show purses, along with an additional $5,000 bonus.

Furthermore, while Grad flew back home with a fresh contract, his American counterpart had to return with a gnarly cut above the eye along with the additional $15,000 and a promise of a future UFC contract.

Witnessing the action in person, the UFC President announced that he spoke with the matchmakers and revealed that the promotion intends to offer Aswell a short-notice opportunity the next time a fighter is forced out of a bout once he is fully healed up.