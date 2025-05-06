Daniel Cormier Hilariously Promises To Kiss Khabib’s Coach for Changing His Career and Life

“You are the man,” Cormier told Mendez. “And, uh, there’s not many people in the world that I owe more than I owe you, coach. So, uh, thank you. I love you and, uh, I will see you soon hopefully, because I miss you and I can’t wait to give you a big hug,” he added to Mendez’s amusement.

“All right, coach. I will kiss you on the lips. I’mma kiss your a** right on the mouth,” Cormier joked before tapping out of the interview.And their relationship is reciprocal, to say the least. So much so that Mendez wants Cormier to share his expertise as a coach in the Californian gym.

Mendez urges Cormier to coach at AKA

Encouraging the Hall of Fame star to stay in retirement in the immediate aftermath of his decision to hang up his gloves, Mendez made an interesting offer to boot.

Already offering his services to amateur wrestlers at his wrestling academy, Cormier has been urged to consider taking up a coaching position at American Kickboxing Academy.

“He wants to do other things too with television, but he wants to help me and ‘Crazy’ Bob Cook,” the AKA tactician told MMA Junkie. “And the coaches, and be a coach with me. And that gives me a lot of pride,” an emotional Mendez added.

“He’s one of the greatest ever, and I’m so proud of him,” He asserted, noting “I love him with all my heart. He’s a great person. He’s helped many people, and he doesn’t say anything about it. He helps many people with money and other things here and there“.

In the time since his retirement, Cormier has also honed his craft as a polarizing color commentator for the UFC — usually serving as part of a three-man booth.

This weekend, in fact, the Louisiana star will call the action at UFC 315 alongside Jon Anik, and fellow former champion, Dominick Cruz.