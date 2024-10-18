Daniel Cormier Reflects on ‘Great Experience’ with MH Raiders as Son Finishes Youth Football Season

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently took to Instagram to reflect on his son’s successful youth football season with the Morgan Hill Raiders. In the heartfelt post, Cormier expressed his gratitude to the team and coaches, highlighting the incredible journey his son has been on since joining the team at just 7 years old.

Cormier, a proud father, shared how much his son has grown both as an athlete and a young man, excelling not only in football but also in wrestling. The former champ celebrated the “great experience” and looked forward to seeing what the future holds for his son.

‘DC’ shared a photo of his son in his football kit with a caption that said,

“My boy has played football for @mhraiderslive and these coaches since he was 7 years old. What a great experience it has been. As we wind down another football season we are thankful for all the time and effort you guys have given little Daniel. It’s been amazing to watch him grow alongside most of the same kids since day 1. Unreal how fast time flies !!!!!”

Just like his father, Cormier’s son is also a wrestler and a good one at that. Under the watchful eye of his father, Dan Dan as he is affectionately known, has won a few tournaments which ‘DC’ proudly shares with his fans on social media.

Whether his son takes the wrestling route or football route, only time will tell. Either way, he has the genetics and the guidance to reach the peak of whatever he chooses.

Of course, there’s always Islam Makhachev’s offer to send him to Dagestan for a few years and forget. However, given his own status as an Olympian and the love DC has for his children, that’s just not going to happen.

DC makes his mark in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

‘DC’ is set to add another impressive accolade to his resume. The former UFC two-division champion will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024, alongside NFL legend Drew Brees and Olympic gold medalist Kevin Jackson, who also coached Cormier during his Olympic wrestling career.

Cormier’s journey from amateur wrestling to MMA greatness has been nothing short of remarkable. After competing in two Olympic games, he transitioned to MMA, quickly rising through the ranks. He won the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix before making his way to the UFC, where he held both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s greatest.

Despite retiring in 2020, Cormier continues to make an impact as a UFC commentator and will now take his place in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, further solidifying his storied career in both wrestling and MMA.