David Feldman Vows Not to Sell BKFC Unless Offer Ensures Life-Changing Benefits for All Involved

David Feldman has been at the helm of Bare Knuckle Fighting (BKFC) since its inception, as he established the promotion in 2018 along with Bobby Gun and Danny Provenzano. Over the years, Bare Knuckle Boxing has slowly gained momentum and is now a well-known and liked promotion among fight fans. Naturally, given the success of the promotion, there are many who want to purchase it and make a quick buck. While he is not open to a sale at the moment, Feldman revealed a condition under which he might change his mind.

Feldman recently joined Renato Moicano on his ‘Show Me the Money’ podcast, where the BKFC President was asked if he would ever consider selling his promotion. To this, the 53-year-old replied, saying,

“So listen, I mean if they offer money I can not turn down, yeah. But if they offer very good money right now I am not ready to sell. I am really truly in this for legacy. I want to build a legacy and I want to change lives. Look, I got a chance six months ago I could have walked with over $100 million for myself and my team was not taken care of but I turned it down. It has got to be good for everybody.”

Feldman ran the promotion independently for almost four years before he accepted outside investment. In February 2022 on Ariel Helwani’s show, the BKFC President announced that he had sold a majority stake in BKFC to Triller. However, the value of the deal or percentages of the stake were not disclosed. A little over a year later, UFC star Conor McGregor also invested in BKFC, becoming a part owner.

However, does McGregor’s part ownership of the BKFC allow him a ticket as a participant?

Conor McGregor to take part in BKFC in the future?

Conor McGregor has been a BKFC supporter for a long, and he attended several events even before investing in the promotion. Interestingly, while on the same podcast, Feldman addressed McGregor’s love for the promotion and stated that being around the sport has often tempted the Irishman to take part in it as well.

While there is nothing concrete at the moment, there is a possibility that McGregor could fight in the BKFC once his obligations with the UFC are done. It is widely known that McGregor has only two fights left on his UFC contract, and once that is over, the Irishman will become a free agent who can pursue any career of his liking.