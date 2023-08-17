After Conor McGregor Call Out, Dustin Poirier Takes U-Turn on Justin Gaethje Fight: “Me and Justin Are 1–1…”

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje have created some of the most memorable moments inside the octagon. After their first fight back in 2018, many thought that they would never cross each other’s path again. However, they settled the score with Gaethje taking the BMF title against ‘El Diamante’. After the fight, Poirier revealed that he doesn’t want to chase the trilogy. Yet he took a U-turn on his comments with his recent Tweet about the trilogy fight. This comes after Conor McGregor made a call out to Justin Gaethje and ‘The Highlight’ showing interest to make the fight.

After they faced each other back in 2018, Poirier went on to rack up 6 wins and 2 losses. Both his losses came against the lightweight champions. On the other hand, Gaethje also went to win 6 fights and lose 2 against the lightweight champions. Thus, both of them had a similar profile before facing each other in the octagon once again at UFC 291.

Only, this time around, Gaethje looked more clinical and explosive. There was something different about ‘Highlight’ from the previous Poirier fight. As the analyst suggested, the loss to Poirier had brought a change in his fighting style which made him even more dangerous. Now, ‘Diamond’ wants a chance to avenge his loss as well.

Dustin Poirier takes a U-turn and calls out Justin Gaethje for the trilogy

Recently through a Tweet Poirier brought himself back in the conversation for an immediate rematch with Gaethje. Poirier wrote about how he had to get back in shape asap and after reading this a fan asked him if it was for the trilogy fight with Gaethje.

Poirier replied, “Me and Justin are 1-1 lets do #3 in New Orleans”

Poirier got knocked out in a very flashy way by Gaethje via a head kick. Despite the loss, ‘Diamond’ claimed that he felt as if he was the better fighter. He claims that he was hit by a lucky great shot. However, one mistake led to the better fighter losing the fight, according to Poirier. Since Gaethje would want to fight for the title or even Conor McGregor, Poirier was hesitant to put himself in the mix for an immediate rematch. However, a ‘red panty night’ looms over the mind of Gaethje.

Will Justin Gaethje fight Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor still remains one of the biggest draws in the UFC even after his poor recent record. He has the most fights in the top 10 highest PPV fights in the promotion. Thus, even Gaethje is tempted by a big payday and is willing to take ‘The Notorious’ on. During their back and forth on Twitter, Gaethje made his opinion on the McGregor fight public after McGregor claimed he would KO him in one shot.

Gaethje wrote, “Sign the contract big boy.” To Which McGregor replied, “Signed.“

For McGregor to fight Gaethje, he has to first enter the USADA testing pool and provide 2 clean tests in six months. There is another obligation regarding the Chandler fight, which McGregor has to take care of. However, Gaethje after his win against Poirier has become one of the most wanted fighter. Whom do you see Gaethje fighting next?