‘Delusional’ Dana White Ridiculed by Fans for Claiming PowerSlap Has More Followers Than Real Madrid

Dana White made a recent claim about Power Slap which led to him getting brutally trolled online. Drawing on his experience from the UFC, Dana White has been trying his best to make Power Slap successful. He has also been quite boastful about the promotion ever since its inception, although many believe the 54-year-old has crossed the line this time.

Dana White recently appeared on the ‘Flagrant’ podcast hosted by Andrew Schulz. During the podcast, White went on to boast about the success of his latest business venture. The 54-year-old boldly stated, “(Power Slap) has more followers than every professional sport, every professional sports team, we have more followers than them.”

When Schulz asked Dana White if he thought PowerSlap had more followers than Real Madrid, White said, “I would say yes.” Naturally, this statement did not sit well with fans who immediately took to the comments section to bash the UFC head. Here are some of the best reactions to White’s statement.

One fan said, “Doesn’t even have 5 million between X insta and rumble.. Real Madrid have 162 million just on insta.”

Doesn’t even have 5 million between X insta and rumble.. Real Madrid have 162 million just on insta — escooo (@escoo2020) June 6, 2024



Another fan added, “Mbappe should have signed for Power Slap instead.”

Mbappe should have signed for Power Slap instead. — SunTzilla The Villain (@SunTzilla) June 5, 2024



“Bloke is delusional”- commented a fan blasting Dana White.

Bloke is delusional ‍♂️ https://t.co/w4WI3xUcyy — Bruno ale (@NUFCbrownALE) June 6, 2024



“3.9M vs 162M Lying tomato”– commented another fan who bashed Dana White using stats.

3.9M vs 162M Lying tomato https://t.co/kYKkNqU2nC — Jin Kazama (@Jin_Kazama667) June 6, 2024



A fan urged Dana White saying, “No one is interested in Power Slap Dana please give up.”

No one is interested in Power Slap Dana please give up ‍♂️ https://t.co/7CH4jlgfLK — Big Uce Maddi (@EasyWorkMaddi) June 6, 2024



“Shameless man”– stated a fan bashing White for his unsubstantiated claims.

Shameless man https://t.co/eynmyNC67o — Fuck Donald Trump (@ibelieveinjd) June 6, 2024



Needless to say, White is supremely confident in PowerSlap despite a lot of criticism from fans all around the world.

Dana White doubles down on PowerSlap’s success after Real Madrid comparisons

For the uninitiated, Real Madrid is the biggest and most successful soccer club in the world. Some of the biggest names in the sport both past and present have represented the team and they have achieved unparalleled success. For context, the club has 162 million followers on Instagram alone.

Dana White: “(Power Slap) has more followers than every professional sport, every professional sports team, we have more followers than them” Andrew Schulz: Even more than Real Madrid and these soccer teams? Dana: I would say yes. pic.twitter.com/e7DRJ61OR2 — OOC MMA (@oocmma) June 5, 2024



Nevertheless, White is adamant that PowerSlap is the fastest-growing sport in the world with social media numbers to back it up. He also states that in 15 months the promotion has been more successful than anything else that he has been a part of. Furthermore, White believes that with time the training and level of competition will just get better.