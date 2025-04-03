‘F*cking Awesome’: Nina Marie Daniele Reacts as UFC Boss Dana White Lands on Forbes for Helping Donald Trump

One Dana White’s biggest supporters, Nina Marie Daniele, has heaped praise on the veteran promotional leader after he landed on the cover of Forbes following Donald Trump’s second successful presidential campaign.

White, a staunch Republican, has ironically called for politics to remain outside both the combat and sports worlds to no end in recent years. However, the Bostonian has walked nearly hand-in-hand with Trump at countless UFC events in the last two years. He even spoke at the Republican National Conference late last year to boot.

Also attending President Trump’s inauguration this year in Washington, White was flocked by numerous comedians and personalities, many of whom he’s rubbed shoulders with at UFC events.

Notably, as Trump is now in the midst of his second term as President, White boldly claimed the election run was “disgusting“, and vowed never to involve himself with another Presidential hopeful again.

“I’m never f***ing doing this again,” Dana White told The New Yorker. “I want nothing to do with this sh*t. It’s gross. It’s disgusting”, he added.

Nevertheless, White’s cheerleading managed to land him a notable cover. Landing splashed front and center on the latest edition of Forbes magazine, White was staunchly praised in the puff piece, which has since come to Nina Marie Daniele’s attention.

Travelling to Miami for UFC 314 next weekend, the outspoken UFC insider described White’s presence on the magazine as “f*cking awesome“.

“I just landed in Miami for UFC 314. First person I see [Dana White]. How cool is this?” Daniele said on Instagram “ Cover of Forbes.. . Congratulations Dana, congratulations on your new partnership with META. Only good things and you gotta sign this for me. This is f*cking awesome“, she added. pic.twitter.com/c9IQnX39yZ — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) April 3, 2025

This is not the first time Daniele has sung verses for the UFC President. White has been heavily backed by the ‘digital creator’ since her splash onto the UFC mainstream.

Daniele cheerleads for UFC boss White

Granted a host of interviews with White, as well as other UFC talent, during her new tenure in the industry, Daniele was even host of the former’s ‘F*ck it Friday‘ segment previously.

And while many within the media sphere have hit out at White for his running for the UFC amid controversial decisions over the years, Daniele has been free-flowing in her support regardless.

“Dana White is the freaking BEST!” Daniele posted to her followers on X.

“Thank you for believing in my vision and always having my back! I know my content is not for everyone. But I do try my hardest to show a different side of UFC fighters! Thank you guys for watching my content. And supporting me and to my haters… I love y’all too.”

Dana White is the freaking BEST! Thank you for believing in my vision and always having my back! I know my content is not for everyone but I do try my hardest to show a different side of UFC fighters! Thank you guys for watching my content and supporting me and to my haters… I… pic.twitter.com/NiM7rMtMSQ — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) September 26, 2024

And it’s a rather reciprocal relationship to boot, with White describing Daniele as the “Jon Jones of media“. It’s all one big love-in, isn’t it?