‘Do It With No Cameras’: UFC Star Calls Out Alex Pereira for Filming Charity in Brazil

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was filmed doing some charity work in the shops of Brazil- much to the annoyance of people online.

“Do it with no cameras” was the running sentiment after people watched the Brazilian fighter pay for people’s groceries. People also accused the former UFC champion of doing “anything for clicks“.

The comments were led by UFC fighter Jared Gordon, who commented on a fan page, asking, “How nice, do it while theres isnt a camera there.”

How nice, do it while theres isnt a camera there — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 8, 2025



A fan reiterated Gordon’s sentiments and said, “Can Alex ever help someone without shoving a camera at these people’s faces?”

“Doing for attention like always”, said another, accusing the fighter of lack of integrity.

Pereira has seemingly been in a bit of a damage control mode since losing his title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 last month. Even though he managed to stuff all 11 of Ankalev’s takedowns, his public image took a massive hit after the timid performance.

The incumbent only managed to land 11 strikes to Ankalaev’s noggin during the five-round affair. Ankalaev, on the other hand, played it smart, pushing Pereira to the cage and landing strikes in between attempted takedowns.

UFC caller Joe Rogan has since attributed this stat to Perera’s alleged norovirus infection and broken hand.

“This is the same guy who had a messed-up toe against Prochazka and still got the job done. Dude’s a savage”, Rogan said on his podcast.

Interestingly, weeks after the fight, Pereira came out claiming that he wasn’t 100% going into the fight.

“Everybody has their issues. I had mine, and maybe he had his problems too, but what I can say is that my hand was fine. But many things happened”, he told Ariel Helwani. While he didn’t reveal much, the Brazilian claimed that this issue was serious enough for him to consider pulling out of UFC 313.

The former champion also accused Ankalaev of winning by holding on the cage and has since called for a change in MMA rules.

Pereira cries foul

In the lead up to the fight, analysts like Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen had expressed their concern, predicting a below-par performance from the Pereira after the Brazilian was spotted with concerns with just two weeks to go for D-Day.

This is not to say that distributing groceries at the shop is Pereira’s way of cleaning up his image. But he wouldn’t be the first UFC fighter being filmed doing charity after a tough loss.

In December 2024, after Colby Covington was decimated by Joaquin Buckley at a Fight Night, he was seen helping a homeless man on camera.

This is not to say that Pereira is engaging in dishonest gestures, but the optics and public opinion certainly don’t work in his favor.

On top of that, he has continued to argue against Ankalaev’s victory, dismissing a smart plan from the Dagestani fighter as an over-reliance on stalling techniques.

“I think we should change these rules,” Pereira told Helwani. “If a person puts another person on the fence, they have to be there hurting [their opponent]. But he [Ankalaev] did nothing”he added.

It should be noted that Ankalaev only held down Pereira in parts of the fourth round and the fifth round after having dominated him for at least two of the first three rounds.