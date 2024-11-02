“Doesn’t Make Sense But”: Belal Muhammad Sounds Off on Shavkat Rakhmonov Suggesting Interim Title Fight After UFC 309 Fallout

Morristown, NJ – May 5: Belal Muhammed steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC288 – Sterling vs Cejudo at Hyatt Regency on May 5, 2023 in Morristown, NJ Morristown, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230505_zsa_p175_004 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Belal Muhammad isn’t holding back when it comes to the latest buzz surrounding the welterweight title scene. Originally set to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, Muhammad recently announced he’s stepping back due to a bone infection, much to the disappointment of fans and fellow fighters alike.

But that didn’t stop Shavkat from suggesting an interim title fight in his absence — a move that left Belal scratching his head. Taking to Jason Anik, Muhammad shared his thoughts on the idea, admitting it “doesn’t make sense” but clearly wanting to set the record straight on his plans as champion. The newly crowned champion dived deeper into his thoughts on the same saying,

“I can see them trying to do something with Shavkat but he is calling for an interim title fight and it’s like interim title fight? Bro it’s six weeks, not six months that I am off. If they want to do that just to make a main event I don’t really care about it. I know who my next opponent is going to be.”

Muhammad went on to add that as things stand right now in the welterweight division, Shavkat vs Usman is the only fight that makes sense. However, even that comes with its own set of complications as the two men are training partners.

Belal added that he is interested to see how White and Campbell figure out this situation and who they turn to save the card at UFC 310. Initially, it was rumored to be Alex Pereira once again, but reports now suggest that Pereira is not a possibility.

Belal Muhammad to be replaced by Alex Pereira?

It looks like Alex Pereira won’t be jumping in to save another UFC main event on short notice. After welterweight champ Belal Muhammad pulled out of UFC 310 due to a bone infection, fans started speculating about Pereira stepping up after he posted a cryptic phone emoji on social media.

But MMA insiders have confirmed that Pereira won’t be on the Dec. 7 card. “Poatan” has already had a busy year, notching impressive title defenses against Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr., two of which he took on short notice.

For now, the flyweight showdown between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura remains the main attraction for UFC 310. As for Pereira’s next title defense, early 2025 seems more realistic, with potential dates at UFC 312 in February.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev, who’s riding an impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak, has already thrown his hat in the ring for a shot at Pereira.