‘Don’t Make Me Do’: MMA Guru Warns His UFC Hero Colby Covington to Avoid Online War With Him

MMA Guru seems to be on the cusp of another beef — this time against none other than Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. After Covington’s recent comments stirred the hornet’s nest, the popular YouTuber has given his UFC hero a heads-up, cautioning him to avoid any drama. The hint for Colby was to avoid a mudslinging fest that could take it to realms of what transpired between MMA Guru and Nina Maria Daniele during their infamous feud.

MMA Guru kept things typically blunt, telling Covington he’s got three weeks to decide if he wants to steer clear of trouble. The message felt like a friendly nudge, or maybe it was a dare.

“Okay @ColbyCovMMA you have a choice to make. It doesn’t have to be this way, you were my hero, the reason I started my channel back in 2018, do not make me do what I am capable of, I know too much already and can know a lot more. I have made a warm up, but we have 3 weeks off…,” MMA Guru wrote on X.

Okay @ColbyCovMMA you have a choice to make It doesn't have to be this way, you were my hero, the reason I started my channel back in 2018, do not make me do what I am capable of, I know too much already and can know a lot more I have made a warm up, but we have 3 weeks off… pic.twitter.com/Hc4bfrOnGz — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) December 27, 2024



So what exactly happened between MMA Guru and Covington?

In a recent live stream, Covington had reacted to MMA Guru’s comments on his loss to Joaquin Buckely. He had called out Covington for making excuses after the defeat.

Chaos, in retaliation, questioned MMA Guru’s credibility to make statements on mixed martial artists since he was never a professional fighter. In typical Colby fashion he said that MMA Guru is losing 10-8 to diabetes and he should win that fight first before commenting on other people’s performances.

Not one to sit back and pass a verbal joust, MMA Guru came out with his own threat. If things go down the way it went against Daniele, it could really get ugly.

What happened between Daniele and MMA Guru?

Daniele, a.k.a Nina Drama, has carved out a unique space in the MMA world with her playful and offbeat style of interviewing personalities and fighters. MMA Guru, on the other hand, is a YouTube personality known for his blunt takes, and often finds himself wrapped up in controversy.

Things heated up recently when Guru made some comments about journalist Amy Kaplan’s appearance during UFC 307’s press conference. Daniele called Guru a “clout-chasing vermin” and condemned him for attacking a female journalist performing her job. She also called him out for constantly coming at her and others in the MMA space.

I've been keeping my mouth shut about this clout chasing vermin since I started in the UFC and he hasn't been able to keep my name out his mouth, crying about me like a little bitch on the internet. But for Amy, I had to speak up. I may not be every body's cup of tea, I might be… https://t.co/8EEhUY2W59 — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) October 4, 2024

Guru fired back in a video, accusing Daniele of hypocrisy. He pointed out that she stays quiet when her friend, Sean Strickland, makes questionable comments. Daniele responded again, accusing Guru of fueling drama to stay relevant.

The back-and-forth has added a new layer of tension in the MMA content scene. And while fans are glued to the drama, the heated exchanges have been more than nasty.